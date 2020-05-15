Cannara Biotech Inc. appoints Mary Durocher as New Board Director

VANCOUVER, May 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Cannara Biotech Inc. ("Cannara" or the "Company") (CSE: LOVE) (OTCQB: LOVFF) (FRA: 8CB), an emerging vertically integrated cannabis company focused on indoor cultivation, processing and sale of premium dried cannabis and cannabis-derivative products, today announced the appointment of Mary Durocher as a Director on Cannara's Board, effective immediately. Ms. Durocher is President and Chief Consultant of Fox D Consulting.

"Mary is broadly recognized across Canada as a leading regulatory and compliance authority in the Cannabis sector, and we are delighted that she is bringing her energy and integrity to Cannara," said Zohar Krivorot, President and CEO of Cannara. "Her knowledge and insights regarding the industry will be important as we accelerate our cultivation capabilities and quickly transition to commercial sales."

Mary has been involved in the Cannabis industry since the infancy of the Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations introduction. Today she works with clients in all areas of the industry, while coordinating a team of consultants. To date her team has assisted 52 Licensed Producers in attaining their Health Canada credentials and worked on over 250+ applications.

"We would also like to take this opportunity to announce that Barry Laxer has departed the Company and we wish him good fortune in his future endeavors," added Mr. Krivorot.

About Cannara Biotech Inc.

Cannara Biotech Inc. (CSE: LOVE) (OTCQB: LOVFF) (FRA: 8CB) has built one of the largest indoor cannabis cultivation facilities (625,000 square feet) in Canada and the largest in Quebec. Leveraging Quebec's low electricity costs, Cannara Biotech Inc.'s facility will produce premium-grade indoor cannabis and cannabis-derivative products for the Quebec and Canadian markets.

The CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information

This information release contains certain forward-looking information. Such information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by statements herein, and therefore these statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. All forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to it as well as other factors. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Due to risks and uncertainties, including the risks and uncertainties identified by the Company in its public securities filings, actual events may differ materially from current expectations. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE Cannara Biotech Inc.

Related Links

http://cannara.ca/

