CannaSafe Appoints Four Seasoned Executives Across Various Business Departments

VAN NUYS, Calif., Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CannaSafe, California's leading ISO accredited cannabis testing laboratory, announced today the addition of four new senior management executives across multiple business functions. Todd Geller has been appointed VP of Business Development with supervisor responsibilities in the Sales & Marketing department. Matthew McCormack, who boasts 20 years of experience leading financial growth strategies, is CannaSafe's new CFO. Dr. Keith Wheatstone, Ph.D. joins as Senior VP of Mergers & Acquisitions, drawing upon his distinguished career managing environmental testing labs across the globe, and dedicated cannabis scientist Dr. Aaron Stancik, Ph.D. leads the company's scientific initiatives as VP of Science.

"We are delighted to welcome such a talented group of professionals to the CannaSafe family," said Aaron Riley, CEO of CannaSafe. "Keith, Todd, Matthew and Aaron bring invaluable experience to the company that will help drive our growth and expansion across the U.S. and advance our scientific capabilities, further establishing CannaSafe as the leading cannabis testing facility in the nation."

Todd Geller comes to CannaSafe from LeafLogix where he was the former VP of Sales, responsible for expanding sales into all 37 Cannabis Legal states, as well as developing Internationally protocols, targeting top MSO's, implementing a profitable SDR program, building out SalesForce, and tracking team metrics and training and coaching the sales team. At CannaSafe, Geller will draw upon his extensive experience in creating the vision and implementing the direction of the Business Development department's needs as to expansions to other states, driving the sales and marketing group to a profitable ROI, building partnership programs, and to continue to brand CannaSafe as the Leading lab for Cannabis, Hemp and CBD. Prior to LeafLogix, Geller worked as Sr. VP of Sales and Marketing at CallSource for 8 years. While there, he successfully guided 4 Verticals which had the highest margins and highest revenue for the company. He developed a new industry vertical, utilized and implemented proprietary AI Technology. He also ran the Marketing Department at which, with an ROI based focus, he developed the Brand to be the top telephony SaaS in the industry.

As Senior VP of Mergers & Acquisitions, Dr. Keith Wheatstone, Ph.D., will lead CannaSafe's strategic growth into major markets across the US through mergers and acquisitions. With over 30 years of experience in senior leadership positions at various environmental testing laboratories, Dr. Wheatstone has a proven track record of delivering significant results to an organization's bottom line by developing strategic plans for M&As, managing operational due diligence, and overseeing all aspects of business operations. For seven years prior to CannaSafe, he served as President at various Eurofins business units and as President & CEO of Eurofins Environment Testing US. Dr. Wheatstone is the current President and Owner of Building Water Sampling Services where he writes compliance and sample plans for testing for Legionella in hospitals, hotels, offices, and more.

Matthew McCormack brings over 20 years of cross-industry experience within Food & Beverage, Product Manufacturing, and Consulting environments. Mr. McCormack is a strategic and financial leader that will help cultivate CannaSafe through our next phase of growth. Mr. McCormack will build and lead a best-in-class financial framework and orchestrate initiatives to further drive CannaSafe's market expansion. Prior to CannaSafe, Mr. McCormack was CFO at Merieux North America, leading key strategic initiatives and growth strategies across multi-site operations. Prior to that, Mr. McCormack served as Chief Financial Officer at both Intelligentsia Coffee and Ornua Foods North America. As CFO, Mr. McCormack has been able to drive top line growth, implement operational efficiencies, and advance technology to execute rapid growth within State and Global operations. Additionally, Mr. McCormack spent over eight years at Accenture, holding several financial management roles across multiple business units.

As VP of Science at CannaSafe, Dr. Aaron Stancik, Ph.D is the principal scientist overseeing high-level technical applications, method development, instrument procurement and installation, R&D and drafting of white papers and publications. He has impressive experience operating state licenced and regulated cannabis laboratories in Hawaii, Washington and California where he has analyzed cannabinoids, terpenes, residual solvents and more. Prior to CannaSafe, Dr. Stancik was the Chief Science Officer at Earth Labs where he supervised an expert staff of 30 employees and led the company through ISO 17025 accreditation, METRC implementation and the best quarter on record for sales. He earned his Ph.D. of Physical Chemistry in 2012 from the University of Ohio where he studied spectroscopy and biochemistry.

About CannaSafe™

CannaSafe is committed to defining consumer safety and quality assurance standards for the cannabis industry. They are a full-service testing laboratory offering a one-stop solution where cannabis cultivators and distributors can ensure that they are in full compliance with all regulatory requirements and that their products are effective and safe for use. CannaSafe Analytics is proud to be the first accredited cannabis testing lab in the world. Over the years, they have been continuously setting the standard for cannabis testing through the utilization of state of the art technology, cutting-edge scientific methods, and expert staff. To learn more about CannaSafe, visit https://www.csalabs.com/.

Contact

Renee Costis

[email protected]

SOURCE CannaSafe