Cannavais Receive Foreign Investor License In Saint Vincent And The Grenadines For Cultivation And Manufacturing Of Medical Cannabis

KINGSTOWN, Saint Vincent & the Grenadines, Sept. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Medicinal cannabis venture, Cannavais, has been granted a license from the Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Medicinal Cannabis Authority to legally cultivate, manufacture, research and export cannabis and cannabis-based products.

It is a momentous step for Cannavais to be granted a license by the Medicinal Cannabis Authority, the licensing authority established by the Saint Vincent and the Grenadines government, responsible for regulating the cultivation, supply, possession, production and use of cannabis for medicinal purposes.

It notably marks the first step for Cannavais to begin building its local operations and to engage with traditional cultivators in a cooperative based initiative. The company is currently securing a sizeable land bank for the cultivation of cannabis and the construction of a GMP certified processing and extraction facility.

Cannavais plan to use eco-friendly, organic and sustainable agricultural practices to develop products that assist a wide range of medical issues. The company is particularly focused on offering solutions that address how medicinal cannabis products are administered, and intend to create their products in formats that are acceptable to both the patient and health professionals.

Simon Robins, Head of PR and Marketing, commented, "Securing the license is a fundamental step for Cannavais and a primary one for us to become a premium medicinal cannabis company. We have enjoyed working with the government of St Vincent and the Grenadines, and look forward to engaging with the local community. We are confident our goals will make a positive contribution locally and that Cannavais will become a significant brand name in the international medicinal cannabis market."

Cannavais is a new vertically integrated cannabis venture, with its initial focus on the medical cannabis sector. The company plans to cultivate, extract and manufacture medicinal cannabis products with a strong focus towards the delivery system. Utilising eco-friendly, organic and sustainable agricultural practices, Cannavais will have the ability to cultivate thousands of plants and develop proprietary cannabis strains that deliver benefit to a wide range of medical and lifestyle issues. www.cannavais.com

