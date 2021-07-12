Canned Food Market Growth Analysis in Packaged Foods & Meats Industry | Technavio
Jul 12, 2021, 21:40 ET
NEW YORK, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Set to grow by USD 23.77 billion during 2021-2025, Technavio's latest market research report estimates the canned food market to register a CAGR of over 4%. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Bolton Group Srl, Campbell Soup Co., Conagra Brands Inc., Del Monte Pacific Ltd., General Mills Inc., Nestle SA, Princes Ltd., The Hain Celestial Group Inc., The J.M. Smucker Co., and The Kraft Heinz Co. are some of the major market participants. Although new product launches will offer immense growth opportunities, to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Canned Food Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Canned Food Market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Canned Fish And Seafood
- Canned Vegetables
- Canned Meat
- Canned Ready Meals
- Others
- Distribution Channel
- Offline
- Online
- Geography
- Europe
- North America
- APAC
- MEA
- South America
Canned Food Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the canned food market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Bolton Group Srl, Campbell Soup Co., Conagra Brands Inc., Del Monte Pacific Ltd., General Mills Inc., Nestle SA, Princes Ltd., The Hain Celestial Group Inc., The J.M. Smucker Co., and The Kraft Heinz Co.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Canned Food Market size
- Canned Food Market trends
- Canned Food Market industry analysis
The growing need for convenience foods owing to hectic lifestyles is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, product recalls may threaten the growth of the market.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the canned food market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Canned Food Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist canned food market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the canned food market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the canned food market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of canned food market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Canned fish and seafood - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Canned vegetables - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Canned meat - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Canned ready meals - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- Market segments
- Comparison by Distribution channel
- Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Bolton Group Srl
- Campbell Soup Co.
- Conagra Brands Inc.
- Del Monte Pacific Ltd.
- General Mills Inc.
- Nestle SA
- Princes Ltd.
- The Hain Celestial Group Inc.
- The J.M. Smucker Co.
- The Kraft Heinz Co.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
