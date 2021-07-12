Canned Food Market Growth Analysis in Packaged Foods & Meats Industry | Technavio

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Bolton Group Srl, Campbell Soup Co., Conagra Brands Inc., Del Monte Pacific Ltd., General Mills Inc., Nestle SA, Princes Ltd., The Hain Celestial Group Inc., The J.M. Smucker Co., and The Kraft Heinz Co. are some of the major market participants. Although new product launches will offer immense growth opportunities, to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Canned Food Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Canned Food Market is segmented as below:

Product

Canned Fish And Seafood



Canned Vegetables



Canned Meat



Canned Ready Meals



Others

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Geography

Europe



North America



APAC



MEA



South America

Canned Food Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the canned food market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Bolton Group Srl, Campbell Soup Co., Conagra Brands Inc., Del Monte Pacific Ltd., General Mills Inc., Nestle SA, Princes Ltd., The Hain Celestial Group Inc., The J.M. Smucker Co., and The Kraft Heinz Co.

The report also covers the following areas:

Canned Food Market size

Canned Food Market trends

Canned Food Market industry analysis

The growing need for convenience foods owing to hectic lifestyles is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, product recalls may threaten the growth of the market.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the canned food market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.



Canned Food Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist canned food market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the canned food market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the canned food market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of canned food market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Canned fish and seafood - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Canned vegetables - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Canned meat - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Canned ready meals - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Bolton Group Srl

Campbell Soup Co.

Conagra Brands Inc.

Del Monte Pacific Ltd.

General Mills Inc .

. Nestle SA

Princes Ltd.

The Hain Celestial Group Inc.

The J.M. Smucker Co.

The Kraft Heinz Co.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

