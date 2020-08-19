Canned Fruits: Industry Overview and Outlook (2020-2025) with Shares and Profiles of Dole Food, Kraft Heinz, Del Monte Food, and Other Major Players

DUBLIN, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Canned Fruits Market: Growth, Trends and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global canned fruits market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.13% during the forecast period (2020-2025).



Advancements in the techniques of refrigeration and transportation have made it easier to ship perishable and lower shelf life products from one place to another.



A better channel of distribution with more efficient and controlled operating systems have made it convenient to handle and store canned fruits for a prolonged period of time.



The demand for canned fruits is rising, especially in the bakery industry, as the fruits bits with absorbed syrup tend to provide an undoubtedly fresh and sweet taste, on contrary to fresh fruit pieces, which might turn out bitter in rare occasions.



Canned fruits require a specific environment of storage and unwanted complications occur if the product is exposed to incompatible conditions. This mostly happens if the contents are not being consumed in a short time once the can is opened. Nevertheless, secondary plastic lids are being considered as a remedy to tackle enzymatic reactions that lead to spoilage.



Key Market Trends



Juice-dipped Fruits are Revolutionising the Market of Canned Fruits



Due to the growing consumer awareness against health issues, consumers are avoiding food products that have excess of calories in order to protect themselves from health complications. Since a considerable portion of the global population is vulnerable to diabetes, it is a much- required thing to cut-off excess sugar from the fruits used in bakery products.



With the introduction of natural juice-dipped fruits pieces, the sugar content in bakery products can be reduced to a great extent, without altering the sweetness of the fruits, unlike the ones loaded with syrup. Therefore, juice-dipped canned fruits have turned out to be healthier alternatives to be used in reduced-sugar bakery products.



Asia-Pacific Canned Fruits Market is Progressing Rapidly



With the transformation of the society in the Asia Pacific region, the demand for processed foods is rising. The fast-moving lifestyle and continuously increasing population is the primary reason for the inflated demand of ready-to-eat foods. Moreover, with the increasing demand for processed foods, there is a need to develop healthier solutions with sustained shelf-life.



Canned fruits turn out to be the best remedy for all applications requiring fruit pieces due to their easy handling and ready-to-utilise facility. With the progressing food industry in China, the demand for canned fruits is rising for versatile applications. India is also witnessing a similar boom due to the growing inclination of people towards fruit cakes and fruit breads.



Competitive Landscape



Food safety has always been and remains a top priority for every company. Abiding with this, the leading players promise to provide customers with the freshest, safest, and highest quality fruit. The introduction of hi-technology machines including new optical colour and laser sorters, custom-designed pitting and processing lines, high-speed packaging lines, and on-site freezing and frozen storage have further made it convenient to process fruits in a better manner.



With the adoption of various strategies for market expansion, Dole Food Company, Del Monte Food Inc., Rhodes Food Group, and Kraft Heinz Company are some of the major payers of the global canned fruits market.



Key Topics Covered



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3.1 Market Overview



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Restraints

4.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Fruit Type

5.1.1 Peaches

5.1.2 Pineapple

5.1.3 Mandarin oranges

5.1.4 Pears

5.1.5 Others

5.2 By Form

5.2.1 Whole fruits

5.2.2 Cut fruits

5.3 By Distribution Channel

5.3.1 Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

5.3.2 Convenience Stores

5.3.3 Online Retail

5.3.4 Other Distribution Channels

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 United States

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Mexico

5.4.1.4 Rest of North America

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Spain

5.4.2.2 United Kingdom

5.4.2.3 Germany

5.4.2.4 France

5.4.2.5 Italy

5.4.2.6 Russia

5.4.2.7 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 Australia

5.4.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 South America

5.4.4.1 Brazil

5.4.4.2 Argentina

5.4.4.3 Rest of South America

5.4.5 Middle East and Africa

5.4.5.1 South Africa

5.4.5.2 Saudi Arabia

5.4.5.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Most Active Companies

6.2 Most Adopted Strategies

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Dole Food Company

6.4.2 The Kraft Heinz Company

6.4.3 Del Monte Food, Inc.

6.4.4 Rhodes Food Group

6.4.5 SunOpta

6.4.6 Seneca Foods

6.4.7 Gulong Food

6.4.8 Kangfa Foods

6.4.9 CHB Group



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/atqoqn

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

