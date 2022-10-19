Cannes Lions-winning Creative Director Pens Hilarious Yet Poignant Story About How Kindness Breaks Down Barriers for the Unlikeliest of Friendships

International award-winning duo delivers the belly laugh the world could use right now.

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cannes Lions-winning Creative Director Howie Ronay and Clio award-winning Illustrator Michael Harring have teamed up to launch "Magoo and His Magic Poo," a book about a cat who uses his unique "gift" to save puppies from a puppy mill. Whether you're two years of age or 102, this book aims to provide an important message and a burst of laughter. It is a story that inspires both kindness and silliness at a time when the world could use a bit of levity.

Official launch: October 29th, National Cat Day

"Magoo and His Magic Poo" is a hero's journey about a cat who uses his special "talent," one that most would overlook, to help others who are different from him. Created with an offbeat and silly tone, this book is ultimately a story about how kindness can break down barriers. Magoo, a cat, and his new friends, a gaggle of dogs, remind us that unlikely friendships are always possible.

According to Ronay, "This is a story about celebrating the gifts we've all been given, no matter how unusual they might be. We wanted to create something with a timely message delivered in a package that would be hard to ignore, and even harder not to laugh along with. It's definitely outrageous but also mean- ingful. And let's face it: Poo is funny and kindness is cool."

Harring adds "Magoo is a rare character with an unlikely superpower. It's why we chose black & white which is unusual to see today in a world saturated with color. We want this book to make you laugh but also to make you think, which is why many of the drawings have hidden details and fun 'easter eggs' that reinforce the richness of the story."

Ronay is no stranger to out-of-the-box, comedic work. As an advertising Creative Director, his viral hit for Kmart called "Ship My Pants" garnered millions of views and was featured on The Today Show, Good Morning America and CNN. It was selected as one of YouTube's Top 20 Ads of the Past Decade.

Harring's award-winning illustrative style and unique creative touch have helped shape the campaigns of iconic clients that include Target, Tiffany & Co., and Funko, designer and seller of unique pop culture collectibles, accessories, and toys.

"Magoo and His Magic Poo" will be officially launched on October 29th, 2022, National Cat Day.

"Magoo and His Magic Poo" is available on Amazon. If you would like more information about "Magoo and His Magic Poo," please visit https://www.magooandhismagic.com.

