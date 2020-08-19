Cannformatics Receives Approval For Pilot Study Identifying Cannabis-Responsive™ Biomarkers In Children With Autism

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cannformatics , an early stage biotech startup focused on personalizing medical cannabis treatments through the identification and application of cannabis-responsive ™ biomarkers found in saliva, today announced it has received Institutional Review Board (IRB) approval to conduct a pilot study to identify cannabisresponsive biomarkers in children with autism spectrum disorder.

An IRB is an FDA regulated committee that is formally designated to approve or reject, monitor and review biomedical research involving human subjects. The IRB ensures study activities conducted by Cannformatics are in accordance with the rights and welfare of all human participants.

"Receiving IRB approval is an important milestone for Cannformatics as it shows our commitment to providing medical and scientific data that improves medical cannabis wellness outcomes," said Cannformatics CEO and cofounder Dr. Itzhak Kurek.

The study is being conducted in conjunction with Bonni Goldstein, MD, a Los Angeles-based pediatrician who specializes in cannabis medicine and is the Medical Director for Canna-Centers , a California-based medical practice devoted to educating patients about the use of cannabis for serious and chronic medical conditions. To qualify for participation in the study, all children with ASD are required to be current patients of Dr. Goldstein.

Dr. Goldstein stated, "Identifying cannabis-responsive biomarkers furthers scientific understanding of the role cannabis plays in regulating the endocannabinoid system in children with autism. Today I have patients who are responding well to medical cannabis treatment with an improvement in quality of life and minimal side effects. I am optimistic that the data from this study will lead to more positive outcomes for children with autism."

For more information go to: https://www.cannformatics.com/

About Cannformatics, Inc:

Cannformatics is an early stage biotechnology startup focused on personalizing medical cannabis treatment through the identification and application of cannabis-responsive biomarkers found in saliva. The company's mission is to deliver predictable and repeatable science-based medical cannabis recommendations to improve health and quality of life. Cannformatics' early successes include identifying two cannabis-responsive biomarkers related to General Anxiety Disorder as part of its proof-of-concept. The company is now pursuing identifying biomarkers related to autism spectrum disorder in children. Follow us on Twitter @cannformatics. Cannformatics is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

About Bonni Goldstein, MD and Canna-Centers, Inc:

Dr. Goldstein is the Medical Director for Canna-Centers, a medical practice devoted to helping patients use cannabis medicine for serious and chronic medical conditions. Her new book, Cannabis Is Medicine, will be published by Little, Brown Spark on September 29, 2020. Dr. Goldstein is on the Board of Directors of the International Association for Cannabinoid Medicines and is a member of the International Cannabinoid Research Society and the Society of Cannabis Clinicians. Follow Dr. Goldstein on Instagram @BonniGoldsteinMD and learn more at www.canna-centers.com . Canna-Centers is located in Lawndale, CA.

SOURCE Cannformatics

Related Links

https://www.cannformatics.com/

