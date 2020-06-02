Canntab and Medipharm Labs Enter Into a Wholesale Tablet Purchase Agreement

TORONTO, June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Canntab Therapeutics Limited (CSE:PILL.CN)(OTCQB:CTABF) (FRA:TBF1.F) (the "Company" or "Canntab"), the leading innovator in cannabinoid and terpene blends in hard pill form for therapeutic applications, is pleased to announce that it is today beginning production of its instant release tablets and has already entered into its first purchase agreement with MediPharm Labs ("MediPharm") (TSX:LABS)(OTCQX: MEDIF)(Deutsche Borse: MLZ), a global leader in pharma quality cannabinoid based products.

Canntab received its first order under the agreement today, and the value of the full agreement will exceed $1 million. Orders under the agreement will be composed of a mix of Canntab's proprietary instant release tablets delivering THC, CBD and a combination of THC/CBD in 12 different strengths. MediPharm will purchase and distribute cannabis products on a non-exclusive basis across Canada, through licensed provincial dispensaries.

The exact value of shipments under the agreement will be determined no later than June 30, 2020 and will depend on the final concentrations of Canntab's instant release tablets chosen by MediPharm.

Canntab has already filed its 60 day notice for approval to sell this line of products with Health Canada and expects that its tablets will be available for sale in the early summer. Canntab is currently the only company in Canada capable of delivering THC, CBD and/or any combination THC/CBD in pharmaceutical grade tablets or hard pills.

Jeff Renwick, CEO of Canntab said "we are very excited and pleased to have achieved this major milestone in our short history as a company. We are especially pleased to have accomplished this major milestone in the face of the Covid-19 Pandemic which has caused major uncertainty and disruption in world markets, including, Canada. Canntab has continued to work diligently to build shareholder value during this crisis as we are designated an essential business. Signing our first purchase order with a quality partner having a global reach such as MediPharm is simply the tip of the iceberg for Canntab.".

"We're pleased to be working with Canntab who are leading the way in manufacturing innovative cannabis based tablets," said Pat McCutcheon, Chief Executive Officer, MediPharm. "With MediPharm's robust supply chain and established distribution channels, we are excited to roll out novel high quality tablet products in the coming months to medical and adult-use consumers across Canada."

Canntab has filed 13 patents in Canada and United States that cover a range of processes and formulations that it uses to create its precision oral delivery hard tablets, the future of medical cannabis. These patents include Canntab's proprietary nano-emulsification technology, granulation process, methods of manufacturing, and covers its full line of precision oral delivery hard tablets including; Instant (Immediate) Release Tablets, Extended Release Tablets, Oral Dissolvable Tablets and Bi-Layered (Modified Release) Tablets. Canntab has also filed a patent for an exclusive formulation of THC and CBD for the treatment of opioid addiction treatment therapy.

About Canntab Therapeutics

Canntab Therapeutics is a Canadian biopharmaceutical company focused on the manufacturing and distribution of a suite of hard pill cannabinoid formulations in multiple doses and timed-release combinations. Canntab's proprietary hard pill cannabinoid formulations provide doctors, patients and consumers with medical grade solutions which incorporate all the features one would expect from any prescription or over the counter medication sold in Canadian pharmacies. These will include the following formulations: once a day and extended release, both providing an accurate dose and improved shelf stability. The future of medical cannabinoid solutions.

Canntab holds a Cannabis Standard Processing & Sales for Medical Purposes Licence, a Cannabis Research Licence, and an Industrial Hemp Licence from Health Canada.

Additionally, Canntab through its wholly owned American subsidiary is in the process of establishing a CBD manufacturing and distribution business in Florida, USA.

Canntab trades on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol PILL, on the OTCQB under the symbol CTABF, and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol TBF1.

Cautionary Statements

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information in this press release constitutes forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "expect", "potential", "believe", "intend" or negatives of these terms and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties will not prevent the Company from conducting its business. While Canntab considers these assumptions to be reasonable, based on information currently available, they are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies and they may prove to be incorrect. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements also necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including without limitation that another cannabis producer will bring timed-release cannabinoid hard pills to market in Canada and foreign jurisdictions prior to the Company, that the Company will fail to secure additional funding, general economic conditions, adverse industry events, marketing costs, loss of markets, future legislative and regulatory developments, the inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms, the medical and recreational cannabis industry in Canada in general, income tax and regulatory matters, the ability of Canntab to execute its business strategies, competition, crop failure, currency and interest rate fluctuations and other risks. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Except as required by law, Canntab disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, events or otherwise. Forward- looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

SOURCE Canntab Therapeutics Limited

