CANNTAB OFFICIALLY LAUNCHES ITS ONLINE E-COMMERCE PLATFORM

TORONTO, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Canntab Therapeutics Limited (CSE: PILL) (OTCQB: CTABF) (FRA: TBF1) (the "Company" or "Canntab"), a leading innovator in cannabinoid and terpene blends in hard pill form for therapeutic applications, is pleased to announce the official launch of its online e-commerce platform and web site at www.Canntab.ca.

The E-Commerce platform and web site provides Canadians with an opportunity to source true medical THC and CBD in a pharmaceutical grade hard tablet. The Canntab tablet provides patients with many added benefits including ease of use, efficacy, exact dosage, and bioavailability. Canntab is now able to script patients directly online, take in existing or new prescriptions from Doctors or even share a prescription with another LP ("Licensed Producer"). Canntab and its patented formulations is the only provider THC and CBD in hard tablet in Canada.

"Today marks another significant milestone in the history of Canntab. We are excited to launch our E-Commerce platform and web site making medical grade THC and CBD accessible to all Canadians. So many medical patients have been anticipating the launch of our web site to purchase our THC and CBD solid exact dosage pharmaceutical grade product to help with alleviating widespread medical conditions including pain, inflammation, stress, anxiety and sleep to name only a few", states Larry Latowsky, CEO of Canntab Therapeutics Inc.

Latowsky added "Our entire team has contributed to the development of our website which in conjunction with our recent amendment to our medical license now allows Canntab to sell and distribute its products to every medically prescribed patient across the country. The site is easy to navigate and features a virtual online clinic complete with medical professionals to council, guide and prescribe. From registration to the selection of product and checkout, delivery is possible the same day or next day in a secure and safe environment. "

Since receiving a Medical Sales License from Health Canada on November 11, 2021, Canntab has been focused on the full commercialization of its brand and products. The recently announced OCS ("Ontario Cannabis Store") initial shipment and Australian 2nd shipment are just 2 examples of what is expected to be numerous developments in the very near future. In addition, affiliates across Canada like pharmacy groups, health and wellness practitioners, sleep and pain clinics and other medical professionals will now be able to recommend or prescribe our product and be compensated for doing so.

About Canntab Therapeutics Limited

Canntab is a Canadian phytopharmaceutical company focused on the manufacturing and distribution of a suite of hard pill cannabinoid formulations in multiple doses and timed-release combinations. Long referred to as Cannabis 3.0 by the Company, Canntab's proprietary hard pill cannabinoid formulations provide doctors, patients and consumers with medical grade solutions which incorporate all the features one would expect from any prescription or over the counter medication sold in pharmacies around the world. These include once a day and extended release formulations, both providing an accurate dose and improved shelf stability.

Canntab holds a Cannabis Standard Processing & Sales for Medical Purposes License and a Cannabis Research License.

Canntab trades on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol PILL, on the OTCQB under the symbol CTABF, and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol TBF1.

