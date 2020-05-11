Canntab to Present at the Canaccord Genuity 2020 Virtual Cannabis Conference

TORONTO, May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Canntab Therapeutics Limited (CSE:PILL.CN)(OTCQB:CTABF) (FRA:TBF1.F) (the "Company" or "Canntab"), the leading innovator in cannabinoid and terpene blends in hard pill form for therapeutic applications, is pleased to announce that Mr. Larry Latowsky, Special Advisor and future Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company (pending Health Canada approval), will present via webcast at the Canaccord Genuity 4th Annual Cannabis Conference, on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at 9:20 a.m. (EST).

Mr. Latowsky's presentation is expected to discuss, among other things, the Company's top priorities, and strategic plans for the future.

"Many companies solicited my support and directorships, but I joined Canntab half a year ago because of my belief in Canntab's business model and its distinctive product offerings. Canntab's medical cannabis solutions, which will be critical to the adoption of cannabinoids by the medical community, place Canntab in a unique position to execute on significant opportunities that will generate sustainable value for all stakeholders," explains Larry Latowsky, Special Advisor and future Executive Chairman of the Board, pending Health Canada approval.

Mr. Latowsky brings decades of experience in the manufacturing, wholesale and distribution of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products, having previously served as the President and CEO of Drug Trading Co., and Katz Group Canada, the parent company of, among others, Rexall Pharmaplus.

The webcast of the Company's presentation will be available at: http://wsw.com/webcast/canaccord39/ctabf/

About Canntab Therapeutics

Canntab Therapeutics is a Canadian biopharmaceutical company focused on the manufacturing and distribution of a suite of hard pill cannabinoid formulations in multiple doses and timed-release combinations. Canntab's proprietary hard pill cannabinoid formulations provide doctors, patients and consumers with medical grade solutions which incorporate all the features one would expect from any prescription or over the counter medication sold in Canadian pharmacies. These will include the following formulations: once a day and extended release, both providing an accurate dose and improved shelf stability.

Canntab holds a Cannabis Standard Processing & Sales for Medical Purposes Licence, a Cannabis Research Licence, and an Industrial Hemp Licence from Health Canada.

Additionally, Canntab through its wholly owned American subsidiary is in the process of establishing a CBD manufacturing and distribution business in Florida, USA.

Canntab trades on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol PILL, on the OTCQB under the symbol CTABF, and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol TBF1.

