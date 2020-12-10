CannTrade Brings The Hemp Industry Together With HempShow

"The central idea behind HempShow is to allow businesses to make a big impact easily," said CEO, Mark Restelli. Tweet this

"The central idea behind HempShow is to allow businesses to make a big impact easily," said CannTrade CEO, Mark Restelli. "Businesses can make key connections, promote products, and generate marketing material at the same time. It's all about generating ongoing opportunity without expending significant resources."

HempShow occurs the first Tuesday of every month, showcasing businesses of all types, from cultivators and processors to consumer goods manufacturers and retailers. Presenters enjoy additional promotion in the form of email campaigns, video and podcasts releases, and a permanent digital storefront.

Another aspect that makes HempShow unique is that it is FREE. Any verified business in the CannTrade network can attend--or even present--at no cost.

But HempShow's biggest differentiator is CannTrade itself. The B2B eCommerce platform boasts the fastest growing B2B Hemp Marketplace in the world, and matches buyers and sellers to boost sales. By linking with CannTrade, HempShow businesses can house their product menu, manage connections, reach potential clients, and accept orders during and after the show.

"It is pretty amazing to have the opportunity to take part in a free show like this, said CBDism co-founder Dalton Worley. "We had new inquiries and an order placed within 24 hours of presenting at HempShow."

To date, there have been 3 HempShows, with the next show scheduled for January 5, 2021.

In the near future, HempShow plans to expand into the B2C market, allowing businesses that sell trusted consumer hemp goods to reach the masses.

About CannTrade & HempShow

CannTrade is a hemp & cannabis B2B marketplace that supplies businesses with tools for management and growth. With the platform, businesses can list, offer, and transact, as well as generate leads and manage their entire wholesale operations.

HempShow is CannTrade's free virtual trade show for the hemp industry. The show takes place on the first Tuesday of every month. Visit www.canntrade.com for more info.

