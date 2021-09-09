Cano Health Enters Rio Grande Valley, Texas

MIAMI, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cano Health, Inc. ("Cano Health") (NYSE: CANO), a leading value-based primary care provider for seniors and underserved communities, today announced the opening of three new medical centers in Rio Grande Valley, Texas, built to deliver high-touch, technology-enabled primary care for superior patient outcomes.

The openings of Cano Health's new Rio Grande Valley locations in Harlingen, Edinburg, and Pharr follow the recent acquisition of a medical center in Corpus Christi and exemplify Cano Health's strategy to build density and scale in target markets. Cano Health now has eight Texas locations in San Antonio and the Rio Grande Valley.

"From the beginning, Cano Health's success has been built on strong relationships with our members and local communities," said Dr. Marlow Hernandez, Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO of Cano Health. "We have become one of the largest independent primary care providers in the country because we have never wavered from our overarching goal – to measurably improve health outcomes while building lifelong bonds with our members and our communities."

"Expanding Cano Health's national care platform of access, quality and wellness to South Texas is particularly important," continued Dr. Hernandez. "The Rio Grande Valley suffers from some of the worst clinical outcomes in the country, including high mortality rates from COVID-19 and poor control of chronic conditions, such as diabetes. I am excited about the impact Cano Health can make as we welcome patients to our newest locations in South Texas."

About Cano Health

Cano Health operates value-based primary care medical centers and supports affiliated medical practices that specialize in primary care for seniors in Florida, Texas, Nevada, New York, New Jersey, New Mexico, and Puerto Rico, with additional markets in development. As part of its care coordination strategy, Cano Health provides sophisticated, high-touch population health management programs including telehealth, prescription home delivery, wellness programs, transition of care, and high-risk and complex care management.

Cano Health's personalized patient care and proactive approach to wellness and preventive care sets it apart from competitors. Cano Health has consistently improved clinical outcomes while reducing costs, affording patients the opportunity to lead longer and healthier lives. Cano Health serves a predominantly minority population (80% of its patients are Latino or African American) and low-income population (50% of its members are dual eligible for Medicare and Medicaid). For more information visit www.canohealth.com or www.canohealth.com/investors/.

