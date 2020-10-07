Cano Health Inaugurates First Medical Center In Las Vegas On Saturday, October 10

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cano Health, the fastest-growing healthcare provider in the nation, is pleased to announce the opening of its first full-service primary care center in Las Vegas, NV that promises to expand access to quality of care in the community.

The grand opening will take place at 3265 East Tropicana Avenue on Saturday, October 10 from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and will feature a drive-through event where guests will be encouraged to stay in their car and wear masks to receive food and wellness supplies. They will also enjoy music by a live mariachi band and singers.

Official ribbon cutting will take place at 12 p.m. with Cano Health leadership and community guests driving through. CDC social distancing and facemask guidelines will be in place. Center tours will be available to those interested in small groups observing all safety measures.

The East Tropicana location is the first of three medical centers that Cano Health plans to open this year in Las Vegas. Focused on senior primary care, patients will have access to multiple services under one roof, including physiotherapy, diagnostics, labs, arthritis pain management; and diabetes and cardiovascular care. Transportation to and from the center will also be provided at no charge to the patient.

Individuals wishing to learn more about the East Tropicana center opening may call 702.577.1910.

About Cano Health

Cano Health, LLC operates primary care centers and pharmacies and supports affiliated medical practices in Florida, Texas, Nevada, and Puerto Rico that specialize in primary care for seniors. As part of its care coordination, Cano provides sophisticated, high-touch population health management programs such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high-risk and complex care management.

The company's personalized patient care and proactive approach to wellness and preventive care sets it apart from competitors. Cano Health was recognized in August 2020 by Inc. magazine as the fastest-growing health care company in the nation and 39th among all U.S. privately held companies as part of its annual 5000 ranking. For more information visit www.canohealth.com.



SOURCE Cano Health, LLC

Related Links

http://www.canohealth.com

