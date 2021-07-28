Canoeing and Kayaking Equipment Market | Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Market Growth, Opportunities, and Forecast Through 2025 | Technavio
Jul 28, 2021, 11:30 ET
NEW YORK, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
The canoeing and kayaking equipment market in the Leisure Products industry is poised to grow by USD 105.37 million during 2021-2025. Technavio's latest market research report estimates that the canoeing and kayaking equipment market will be progressing at a CAGR of almost 2%. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. Download Free Sample Report
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. AIRE Inc., Airhead Sports Group, Aqua Marina, BIC Sport, Confluence Outdoor, GUMOTEX akciova spolecnost, HYSIDE Inflatables, Johnson Outdoors Inc., Malibu Kayaks, and NRS are some of the major market participants. Although the growing preference for recreational kayaking will offer immense growth opportunities, to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Canoeing and Kayaking Equipment Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Canoeing and Kayaking Equipment Market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Canoes And Kayaks
- Accessories
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
- Distribution Channel
- Sports Goods Retailers
- Online Retail
- Others
Learn more about the factors assisting the growth of the market, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR44600
Canoeing and Kayaking Equipment Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the canoeing and kayaking equipment market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include AIRE Inc., Airhead Sports Group, Aqua Marina, BIC Sport, Confluence Outdoor, GUMOTEX akciova spolecnost, HYSIDE Inflatables, Johnson Outdoors Inc., Malibu Kayaks, and NRS.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Canoeing and Kayaking Equipment Market size
- Canoeing and Kayaking Equipment Market trends
- Canoeing and Kayaking Equipment Market industry analysis
The canoeing and kayaking equipment market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate. The growing preference for recreational kayaking will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the higher costs of canoes and kayaks leading to rentals will hamper the market growth.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the canoeing and kayaking equipment market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:
Global Surfboard Market - Global surfboard market is segmented by product (shortboards, longboards, and others), end-user (recreational users and professional users), distribution channel (specialty stores, hypermarkets and supermarkets, online retail, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Global Stand-up Paddleboard Market - Global stand-up paddleboard market is segmented by product (inflatables and hardboards), distribution channel (sports goods retailers, department stores, and online retailers), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Canoeing and Kayaking Equipment Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist canoeing and kayaking equipment market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the canoeing and kayaking equipment market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the canoeing and kayaking equipment market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of canoeing and kayaking equipment market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Canoes and kayaks - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Accessories - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- Market segments
- Comparison by Distribution channel
- Sports goods retailers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Online retail - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Compititive scenario
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Industry risks
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- AIRE Inc.
- Airhead Sports Group
- Aqua Marina
- BIC Sport
- Confluence Outdoor
- GUMOTEX akciova spolecnost
- HYSIDE Inflatables
- Johnson Outdoors Inc.
- Malibu Kayaks
- NRS
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: www.technavio.com/report/canoeing-and-kayaking-equipment-market-industry-analysis
Newsroom: newsroom.technavio.com/news/top-drivers-for-canoeing-and-kayaking-equipmentmarket
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article