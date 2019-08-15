Canon and PrinterLogic Integration Allows for Serverless Printing with an Array of Security Features

MELVILLE, N.Y., Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With security features now essential to most office solutions, Canon U.S.A. Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, and PrinterLogic, a leader in serverless printing infrastructure for the enterprise, today announced the ability to integrate PrinterLogic's platform with Canon's third-generation imageRUNNER ADVANCE solutions.

"Security is top of mind to Canon as we continue to help prepare enterprises for the office of the future, which is why we consider this integration so valuable for our customers," said Shinichi Yoshida, executive vice president and general manager, Canon U.S.A. Inc. "Through PrinterLogic, our users now have even more ways to print to and release from Canon solutions in a manner that can help users protect their confidential information, and PrinterLogic customers can similarly now take full advantage of the powerful imageRUNNER ADVANCE platform to enhance their print infrastructure and take advantage of a wide array of print security features."

This new alliance will also enable Canon customers to benefit from PrinterLogic's serverless platform, allowing them to deploy and manage printer drivers across a wide range of print environments and across an extensive array of devices and manufacturers, including the versatile Canon third generation imageRUNNER ADVANCE solutions.

"Canon's customers can now fully benefit from PrinterLogic's serverless, Secure Release printing capabilities," said Noel O'Dwyer, vice president of strategic alliances at PrinterLogic. "Combining PrinterLogic's powerful printer and driver management solutions with Canon's formidable solutions can result in improved experiences for customers."

PrinterLogic's integration with Canon also includes the following benefits:

Elimination of print servers. IT professionals can eliminate all print servers and centrally manage all compatible, networked printers from a single, central console, helping to increase reliability while using security features and helping to reduce print-related costs. End users can now install printers themselves without the need to call their help desk, freeing up company IT resources to tackle more critical issues.

IT professionals can eliminate all print servers and centrally manage all compatible, networked printers from a single, central console, helping to increase reliability while using security features and helping to reduce print-related costs. End users can now install printers themselves without the need to call their help desk, freeing up company IT resources to tackle more critical issues. Universal printing functionality. PrinterLogic's platform works with all manufacturer printer drivers. This includes built-in support for various Windows, Mac, Linux, and virtualized end-user workstations so users can enjoy full-featured, dependable printing, including mixed-OS environments*.

PrinterLogic's platform works with all manufacturer printer drivers. This includes built-in support for various Windows, Mac, Linux, and virtualized end-user workstations so users can enjoy full-featured, dependable printing, including mixed-OS environments*. Ease of use. The PrinterLogic platform also provides users with the ease of use to quickly deploy, update, and configure drivers from a single, central console.

PrinterLogic's integration with Canon's third generation imageRUNNER ADVANCE solutions now affords users a new opportunity to achieve serverless and friction-free printing experience while using security features.

For more information on Canon, visit www.usa.canon.com. For more information about PrinterLogic, visit http://www.printerlogic.com/.

About PrinterLogic

PrinterLogic helps IT professionals eliminate all print servers and deliver a highly available serverless printing infrastructure. With PrinterLogic's centrally managed direct IP printing platform, customers empower their end users with mobile printing, secure release printing, and many advanced features that legacy print management applications can't provide. The company has been included multiple times on the Inc. 500 and Deloitte Fast 500 lists of fastest growing companies in North America.

About Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc., is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $36 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc. (NYSE: CAJ), ranks third overall in U.S. patents granted in 2018† and is one of Fortune Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies in 2019. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To keep apprised of the latest news from Canon U.S.A., sign up for the Company's RSS news feed by visiting www.usa.canon.com/rss and follow us on Twitter @CanonUSA.

†Based on weekly patent counts issued by United States Patent and Trademark Office.

Canon products offer certain security features, yet many variables can impact the security of your devices and data. Canon does not warrant that use of its features will prevent security issues. Nothing herein should be construed as legal or regulatory advice concerning applicable laws; customers must have their own qualified counsel determine the feasibility of a solution as it relates to regulatory and statutory compliance. Some security features may impact functionality/performance; you may want to test these settings in your environment.

Availability and specifications are subject to change without notice.

Neither Canon Inc. nor Canon U.S.A., Inc. represents or warrant any third-party product or feature referenced hereunder.

All referenced product names, and other marks, are trademarks of their respective owners.

*OS requirements:

Windows – Windows 7, 8, 8.1, 10 (x32 and x64)

Mac OS X – 10.9 – 10.14

Linux – Debian and Red Hat (x32 and x64)

