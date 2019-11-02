Canon Black Friday Deals (2019): Top Early Canon EOS Rebel T6, T7, G7X & 5D Camera Sales Researched by Consumer Articles

BOSTON, Nov. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The best early Canon Black Friday 2019 deals are shown below, including price-drops and deals on Canon T6, T7, 80D, G7 & more camera deals.

The Canon EOS Rebel line has some of the best entry-level DSLRs on the market including the well-rounded Canon EOS Rebel T7i. Replacing the Canon EOS Rebel T6i, the Rebel T7i has a newer Digic 7 processor that shoots up to 6fps. More advanced than the Rebel line, the Canon EOS 80D is a mid-range DSLR to consider with C-AF live view. Those looking for a powerful point-and-shoot can refer to the Canon PowerShot G7X carrying a 1-inch sensor.

What percentage savings do stores give on Black Friday? Shoppers have access to a number of deals offered online and in-store starting the day after Thanksgiving. On average, items from electronics to kitchen supplies can be discounted by at least 20% from Black Friday through to the next Monday.

Better deals and greater convenience push more shoppers into completing their Black Friday purchases on the web rather than in-store. A report from CNBC noted that e-commerce revenue during Black Friday went up by 23.6% in 2018 compared to the previous year.

