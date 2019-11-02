Canon Black Friday Deals (2019): Top Early Canon EOS Rebel T6, T7, G7X & 5D Camera Sales Researched by Consumer Articles
Our experts round-up the best early Black Friday Canon EOS Rebel DSLR and PowerShot deals of 2019
BOSTON, Nov. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The best early Canon Black Friday 2019 deals are shown below, including price-drops and deals on Canon T6, T7, 80D, G7 & more camera deals.
Best Canon deals:
- Save up to 52% on Canon DSLR and digital cameras at Amazon's early Black Friday sale - check live deals on bundles, travel kits, lenses, filters & tripods
- Save up to $360 on Canon DSLR cameras at Amazon's early Black Friday sale - check prices on top-rated EOS Rebel T6i, T7 & T7i models, lenses, cases & accessories
- Save on select Canon DSLR cameras, digital cameras & accessory bundles - at the Canon.com Black Friday sale
- Save $101.60 on the Canon PowerShot Digital Camera [G7 X Mark II] with Wi-Fi & NFC and LCD Screen- at the Amazon early Black Friday sale
- Save up to $800 on Canon EOS Rebel DSLRs, EOS 5D, EOS 80D & PowerShot G7X - at the B&H Photo Video early Black Friday sale
- Save $150.00 on the Canon EOS Rebel SL2 DSLR Camera with 18-55mm STM Lens at the early Amazon Black Friday sale - WiFi Enabled
- Save on Canon cameras and printers at the Walmart early Black Friday sale - deals available on popular DSLR and Powershot cameras
The Canon EOS Rebel line has some of the best entry-level DSLRs on the market including the well-rounded Canon EOS Rebel T7i. Replacing the Canon EOS Rebel T6i, the Rebel T7i has a newer Digic 7 processor that shoots up to 6fps. More advanced than the Rebel line, the Canon EOS 80D is a mid-range DSLR to consider with C-AF live view. Those looking for a powerful point-and-shoot can refer to the Canon PowerShot G7X carrying a 1-inch sensor.
What percentage savings do stores give on Black Friday? Shoppers have access to a number of deals offered online and in-store starting the day after Thanksgiving. On average, items from electronics to kitchen supplies can be discounted by at least 20% from Black Friday through to the next Monday.
Better deals and greater convenience push more shoppers into completing their Black Friday purchases on the web rather than in-store. A report from CNBC noted that e-commerce revenue during Black Friday went up by 23.6% in 2018 compared to the previous year.
