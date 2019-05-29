Canon Business Process Services Announces Webcast: "Implementing RPA: Three Critical Factors for Success"

NEW YORK, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Canon Business Process Services (Canon) and The Hackett Group will present a webcast, "Implementing RPA: Three Critical Factors for Success," on June 12 at 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. EST.

Many enterprises have high expectations for robotic process automation (RPA). While early initiatives have produced specific tangible successes, some companies have yet to scale their RPA use and exploit it to a level that results in truly sustainable process improvement. For organizations that are just exploring RPA, implementing an RPA pilot or have a solution in place, this webcast will help clarify practices that are critical to success.

Topics include identifying suitable opportunities within the business for RPA, building an effective RPA team and why a well-planned roadmap is essential to achieving the expected payback from RPA.

About Canon Business Process Services (Canon)

Canon Business Process Services helps enable business agility and digital transformation. We accomplish these goals by applying our workforce management expertise, Six Sigma methodologies and best-in-class technology. With professionals across the US and in the Philippines, we have been named a Global Outsourcing 100 leader by IAOP for 13 straight years. Canon Business Process Services is a wholly owned subsidiary of Canon U.S.A., Inc. Learn more at cbps.canon.com and follow us on Twitter @CanonBPO.

About The Hackett Group, Inc.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ: HCKT) is an intellectual property-based strategic consultancy and leading enterprise benchmarking and best practices digital transformation firm to global companies, offering digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation. Services include business transformation, enterprise analytics, working capital management and global business services.

