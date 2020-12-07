Canon Business Process Services Expands its Scranton Business Processing Center Operation

NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Driven by increased demand from clients needing help in implementing their digital transformation initiatives, Canon Business Process Services (Canon) has doubled the size of its Eastern regional Business Processing Center (BPC) in Scranton, Pennsylvania from 10,000 to 20,000 square feet. In addition to its enhanced footprint, document processing volume in Canon's Scranton facility, which opened last year, has increased by over 200 percent.

This expansion significantly increases Canon's presence in the Scranton area, which has advanced the facility's growth due to Scranton's access to major transportation hubs and its proximity to New York City and other major metropolitan areas.

Together with Canon's Western U.S. and Philippines-based operations, the Pennsylvania center augments Canon's national and global capabilities to better support client digitization projects and other crucial programs. Clients can access a seamless workflow delivered onsite, onshore and/or offshore with the ability to leverage different time zones.

The Scranton operation enables some of the country's largest corporations to leverage Canon's business transformation services, which span expertise across people, process and technology. The latter includes deploying state-of-the-art, high speed digital technologies designed to automate workflows, digitize forms such as invoices, claims and statements, as well as advance a variety of other critical business processes.

One important function of the BPCs is supporting Canon's Digital Intake Center services, which facilitate large scale data processing and distribution. Canon's Digital Intake Centers comprise a hybrid mailroom and scanning service that uses specialized mail scanning technology and workflow techniques to convert physical mail into digital information immediately upon receipt. That information is then delivered to employees or into a business workflow electronically, anywhere at any time, allowing employees the convenience of receiving their information quicker and enabling the company to begin and then continue to expand its digital transformation journey.

About Canon Business Process Services

Canon helps clients enable business agility, digital transformation and lead an increasingly evolving workforce. We solve these challenges by leveraging our experienced team backed by Six Sigma expertise and best-in-class technology. With professionals across the U.S. and in the Philippines, we have been named a Global Outsourcing 100 Leader in 2020 by IAOP for the fourteenth straight year. Canon Business Process Services is a wholly owned subsidiary of Canon U.S.A., Inc. Learn more at cbps.canon.com and follow us on Twitter @CanonBPO.

