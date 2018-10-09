Canon Business Process Services On-Demand Webcast: Expanding Procurement's Influence and Value

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Canon Business Process Services, Inc. (Canon), today announced the availability of an on-demand webcast that highlights key challenges and opportunities for today's procurement professionals. Does your organization have an agile procurement team that quickly responds to changing stakeholder demands? Canon's webcast provides practical information on how improving agility is pivotal in elevating procurement's role to a trusted advisor.

The webcast, "Top Ways to Expand Procurement's Influence and Value," is presented by Canon in association with The Hackett Group. The session examines the importance of assessing if your procurement team is harnessing the power of digital technology to create sustainable value for the organization as well as steps can you take today to get on the right path. Key topics include:

The importance of aligning skills and talents with changing business needs

Why measuring and managing procurement performance and business value are critical

How supplier relationship management can make a difference

Digital transformation and procurement

View the webcast HERE.

About Canon Business Process Services (Canon)

Canon helps clients enable business agility and digital transformation as well as lead an increasingly evolving workforce. We solve these challenges by leveraging our experienced team backed by Six Sigma expertise and best-in-class technology. With professionals across the US and in the Philippines, we have been named a Global Outsourcing 100 Leader in 2018 by IAOP for the twelfth straight year. Canon Business Process Services is a wholly owned subsidiary of Canon U.S.A., Inc. Learn more at cbps.canon.com and follow us on Twitter @CanonBPO.

All referenced product names, and other marks, are trademarks of their respective owners.

Press Contact: Ken Neal, kneal@cbps.canon.com

