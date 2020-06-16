Canon Business Process Services On-Demand Webcast: "How to Craft an RPA Business Case and Getting Started"

NEW YORK, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Given the current economic climate, business leaders are rethinking how work gets done and how to trim costs. An on-demand webcast presented by Canon Business Process Services (Canon) focuses on how RPA may be the right solution for streamlining areas of a business that are driven by highly manual, repetitive actions.

A structured approach to building a business case for RPA is critical to realizing the benefits it can offer. The question is: how well versed are you in the best practices required for creating a sound business case? The webcast explores the answer to that question and provides insight on current approaches. "How to Craft an RPA Business Case and Getting Started" is presented by Canon in association with The Hackett Group. The session covers the following key topics:

RPA use-case evaluation criteria

Developing an RPA adoption roadmap

Examining implementation best practices

View the webcast HERE.

About Canon Business Process Services (Canon)

Canon Business Process Services leverages advanced technologies and services to deliver agility, exceptional workplace experiences and improved business performance. We achieve these results by applying our workforce management capabilities, Six Sigma methodologies and implementation expertise. With professionals across the US and in the Philippines, we have been named a Global Outsourcing 100 leader by IAOP for 14 straight years. Canon Business Process Services is a wholly owned subsidiary of Canon U.S.A., Inc. Learn more at cbps.canon.com and follow us on Twitter @CanonBPO.

