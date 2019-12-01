Canon Cyber Monday Deals (2019): Top Canon EOS Rebel T7i, T6i, 80D & More Camera Sales Reviewed by Deal Tomato

BOSTON, Dec. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Canon Cyber Monday deals for 2019 are live now. Compare the best Canon EOS Rebel DSLR and PowerShot digital camera deals by clicking the links below.

Best Canon deals:

Cyber Monday deals are time sensitive. For the full range of live deals check out Amazon's Cyber Monday deals page and Walmart's Cyber Monday home page . Deal Tomato earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

In terms of stats, the Canon EOS Rebel 80D is a little better compared to the T7i as the 80D is equipped with a higher continuous shooting and weather-resistant body. The EOS Rebel T6i is an entry-level camera that was first released in 2015. The Canon PowerShot G7X is an excellent choice for those who want to own a digital camera that takes sharp images but is less bulky compared to DSLR models.

Even with the presence of other big camera brands, Canon remains one of the most trusted by photography experts and everyday users when it comes to DSLR and digital cameras and lens kits. Seamless changing of ISO speed settings, beautiful shooting modes and its intuitive design are among the many reasons why camera users prefer Canon digital cameras and DSLRs.

Cyber Monday sees substantial price drops on an extensive range of Canon cameras, accessories and printers. Shoppers can enjoy discounts on Canon EOS Rebel digital-SLR camera and lens kits and more Canon products from Walmart's and Amazon's popular Cyber Monday sales.

About Deal Tomato: Deal Tomato reports on online sales events. As an Amazon Associate Deal Tomato earns from qualifying purchases.

SOURCE Deal Tomato