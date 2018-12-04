Canon Discovery Services Expands its Discovery Expertise with Key New Hires

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Canon Discovery Services, a division of Canon Business Process Services (Canon), has enhanced its discovery and litigation support capabilities with the addition of two industry veterans. Erin Corken joins Canon as Sales Solution Engineer while Brian Ingram assumes the role of Manager of Discovery Services.

Ms. Corken is an attorney with extensive experience working at leading international law firms and FORTUNE 100 corporations. She has managed a wide variety of discovery-related matters including large-scale global eDiscovery projects and has consulted with clients on implementing solutions that efficiently and cost-effectively meet their discovery needs. Corken, a member of the Kentucky Bar Association and the State Bar of Arizona, is active on several Sedona Conference Working Groups. She has also taught law school courses on eDiscovery, cyber security, information privacy and business law.

Mr. Ingram's 25-year track record includes managing litigation support departments at large law firms and corporations. He has handled some of the largest matters in the nation involving electronic evidence. Ingram has also directed litigation and eDiscovery departments at several Am Law 100 firms as well as worked in the eDiscovery department of a FORTUNE 250 company. A frequent contributor to such industry publications as the National Law Journal, Ingram also is an experienced presenter at industry trade shows and conferences including New York Legaltech, ACC and ILTA.

"Canon Discovery Services continues to build on its 20 years of experience serving legal professionals," notes Scott Paster, Director, Canon Business Process Services. "Erin and Brian bring a wealth of expertise to our team, further extending our ability to deliver solutions that help our clients solve their discovery challenges. We welcome Erin and Brian aboard."

In its profile of Canon Business Process Services as one of the "50 Innovative Companies to Watch," Silicon Review magazine states: "Most importantly, its broad expertise enables Canon Discovery Services to meet pressing legal industry needs." The article also points out that Canon works with large firms, but also with mid-size law firms, providing resources that they often lack.1

About Canon Discovery Services

Canon Discovery Services, a division of Canon Business Process Services, Inc., offers a skilled, dedicated team of discovery professionals with a proven track record in solving complex discovery matters. Backed by over twenty years of experience, Canon Discovery Services helps law firms and corporate legal departments develop practical, defensible eDiscovery response plans to support successful outcomes. Services range from ESI processing, culling and analysis, document review, hosting and production to implementing information governance and readiness response programs.

About Canon Business Process Services (Canon)

Canon helps clients enable business agility and digital transformation as well as lead an increasingly evolving workforce. We solve these challenges by leveraging our experienced team backed by Six Sigma expertise and best-in-class technology. With professionals across the US and in the Philippines, we have been named a Global Outsourcing 100 Leader by IAOP for twelve straight years. Canon Business Process Services is a wholly owned subsidiary of Canon U.S.A., Inc. Learn more at cbps.canon.com and follow us on Twitter @CanonBPO.

1. "New York-headquartered Canon Business Process Services Drives Business Results, Creates new Forms of Value for Clients," Silicon Review, July 2018

All referenced product names, and other marks, are trademarks of their respective owners.

