Canon Earns 2019 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year--Sustained Excellence Award

MELVILLE, N.Y., April 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, is proud to announce it has received the 2019 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year—Sustained Excellence Award for continued leadership and significant partnerships with ENERGY STAR. Canon's accomplishments will be recognized by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Department of Energy at a ceremony in Washington, D.C. on April 11, 2019.

The highest honor among ENERGY STAR Awards is the ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year—Sustained Excellence Award. EPA presents the Sustained Excellence Award to partners that have already received ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year recognition for a minimum of two consecutive years and have gone above and beyond the criteria needed to qualify for recognition. Being that this year marks the second consecutive year Canon has received the Sustained Excellence Award (2018, 2019), and the company's fifth time overall receiving the Partner of the Year Award (2010, 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019), these recognitions highlight Canon's great environmentally conscious efforts.

"I applaud the 2019 ENERGY STAR Award Winners," said Bill Wehrum, EPA assistant administrator for air and radiation. "Their innovation and leadership enhance America's economic competitiveness, while reducing costly energy waste in order to improve air quality and public health to protect the environment."

Canon has been an ENERGY STAR partner for over 20 years, offering more than 200 ENERGY STAR certified products that incorporate advanced energy-efficient technologies without compromising features or performance. Energy-efficient technologies implemented into nearly 200 of Canon's devices are energy-saver mode, automatic duplex settings and low sleep power consumption. One of Canon's products that exemplify the company's commitment to environmental sustainability is the imageRUNNER ADVANCE Solutions (MFPs)1, a series with the intention to help support customers' environmental conscious mindsets through both advanced features to help reduce waste, and technology designed to provide low energy consumption to limit emissions.

"As a company taking great pride in our environmental sustainability, we value our dedication to our philosophy of Kyosei, displaying an on-going commitment to social and environmental responsibility, and our contributions to the welfare of the communities we serve through the foundations of youth, environment and community," says Kaz Moriguchi, vice president and general manager, Canon U.S.A. Inc. "On behalf of Canon, I thank ENERGY STAR for highlighting the company's great work; we are honored to be recognized for the fourth consecutive year for our environmental conscious programs incorporated into our company's culture."

About Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc., is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $36 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc. (NYSE: CAJ), ranks third overall in U.S. patents granted in 2018† and is one of Fortune Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies in 2019. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To keep apprised of the latest news from Canon U.S.A., sign up for the Company's RSS news feed by visiting www.usa.canon.com/rss and follow us on Twitter @CanonUSA.

About ENERGY STAR

ENERGY STAR® is the government-backed symbol for energy efficiency, providing simple, credible, and unbiased information that consumers and businesses rely on to make well-informed decisions.

Thousands of industrial, commercial, utility, state, and local organizations—including more than 40 percent of the Fortune 500®—rely on their partnership with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to deliver cost-saving energy efficiency solutions. Since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped save American families and businesses nearly 4 trillion kilowatt-hours of electricity with associated reductions of over 3 billion metric tons of greenhouse gases. In 2017 alone, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped Americans save $30 billion in energy costs.

More background information about ENERGY STAR can be found at: energystar.gov/about and energystar.gov/numbers .

†Based on weekly patent counts issued by United States Patent and Trademark Office.

1 As an ENERGY STAR® Partner, Canon U.S.A., Inc. has certified these models as meeting the ENERGY STAR energy efficiency criteria through an EPA recognized certification body. ENERGY STAR and the ENERGY STAR mark are registered U.S. trademarks.

