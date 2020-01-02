Canon Earns Prestigious Center of Excellence Recognition from BenchmarkPortal for the 11th Consecutive Year

"We certified Canon's Customer Solution Center as a Center of Excellence after evaluating the company's effectiveness and efficiency in interacting with their customers," says Bruce Belfiore, CEO, BenchmarkPortal. "We applaud Canon's commitment to superior customer service over the past 11 consecutive years."

Designed to deliver innovative service solutions, Canon's award-winning Customer Solutions Center provides advanced services to its vast network of direct and non-direct sales channels. From cutting-edge technology to industry-leading response time, Canon takes pride in delivering high-quality customer service and support excellence to its channel partners and end customers by offering them the necessary tools, systems and resources to help resolve customer concerns quickly and efficiently.

"Our focus is not just on the potential of the products we create, but the attention of the people who use them," said Shinichi Yoshida, executive vice president and general manager, Canon U.S.A., Inc. "Canon is honored to be recognized by Benchmark Portal for the 11th year in a row as it reflects our company's commitment to providing customers with top-quality service and support."

Contact centers achieve the Center of Excellence certification by implementing best practices and attaining world-class performance in their industry. BenchmarkPortal's rigorous cer­tification process has the advantage of referencing all performance goals to their best practice database of thousands of contact centers, thus holding contact centers to performance levels that will improve their competitive position, not just forcing them to adhere to an arbitrary standard.

About BenchmarkPortal

From its origins in 1995, BenchmarkPortal has become a global leader in the contact center industry, providing benchmarking, certification, training, consulting and industry reports. The BenchmarkPortal team of profes­sionals has gained international recognition for its innovative approach to best practices for the contact center industry. BenchmarkPortal hosts the world's largest database of contact center metrics, which is constantly be­ing refreshed with new data. BenchmarkPortal's mission is to provide contact center managers with the tools and information that will help them optimize their efficiency and effectiveness in their customer communica­tions. For more information on BenchmarkPortal please call 1-800-214-8929 or visit www.BenchmarkPortal.com

About Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc., is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $36 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ), ranks third overall in U.S. patents granted in 2018† and is one of Fortune Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies in 2018. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To keep apprised of the latest news from Canon U.S.A., sign up for the Company's RSS news feed by visiting www.usa.canon.com/rss and follow us on Twitter @CanonUSA.

†Based on weekly patent counts issued by United States Patent and Trademark Office.

