Canon Financial Services Wins a BTA Channel Choice Award for Third-Party Leasing

MELVILLE, N.Y., Oct. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In its commitment to supporting the dealer community, Canon Financial Services, a subsidiary of Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, wins a 2018 Channel Choice Award. Granted by Business Technology Association (BTA), the award recognizes Canon Financial Services for its third-party leasing.

"We pride ourselves on our commitment to service with our dealer community," says Yoshinori Shimono, senior vice president of finance and accounting, Canon U.S.A., Inc. and president of Canon Financial Services. "It is that commitment that enables our team to develop products and programs that can help our dealer community increase its machines in the field while understanding the individual needs required to become a partner in growth. We are humbled for this honor and want to thank all who voted."

Earlier this year, BTA emailed an online ballot to dealers both in and outside of its membership. The association also encouraged industry vendors to provide the ballot link to dealers. The ballot asked dealers to rate their primary product line hardware vendors in key performance categories, as well as to rate vendors in three additional areas – remanufactured cartridges provider, third-party leasing, and wholesale distributor. The results determined the award winners.

"While the independent dealers remain the focal point of the association, BTA annually recognizes those manufacturers and suppliers that are judged by dealers to be the most supportive," says John Eckstrom, president, Business Technology Association.

Canon Financial Services is a genuine CRG provider and supports the sale of Canon products by providing innovative lease financing solutions and customer service to Canon customers. For more information on Canon Financial Services, visit https://www.cfs.canon.com. For more information on the award, visit https://www.bta.org/page/ChannelsChoice.

About Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc., is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $36 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc. (NYSE: CAJ), ranks third overall in U.S. patents granted in 2017 and is one of Fortune Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies in 2018.

