Canon Identifies and Addresses Data Security Incident

MELVILLE, N.Y., Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Canon, a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions, announced that it identified and addressed a data security incident.1

Canon identified a security incident involving ransomware on August 4, 2020. Canon immediately began to investigate, a cybersecurity firm was engaged, and measures were taken to address the incident and restore operations. Canon notified law enforcement and worked to support the investigation. Canon also implemented additional security measures to further enhance the security of its network.

Canon determined that there was unauthorized activity on its network between July 20, 2020 and August 6, 2020. During that time, there was unauthorized access to files on Canon's file servers. Canon completed a careful review of the file servers on November 2, 2020 and determined that there were files that contained information about current and former employees from 2005 to 2020 and their beneficiaries and dependents. The information in the files included the individuals' names and one or more of the following data elements: Social Security number, driver's license number or government-issued identification number, financial account number provided to Canon for direct deposit, electronic signature, and date of birth.

Canon advises its current and former employees from 2005 to 2020 and their beneficiaries and dependents to remain vigilant for signs of unauthorized activity by reviewing their financial account statements. If they see charges or activity they did not authorize, Canon suggests they contact their financial institution immediately. Canon is in the process of providing notice of this incident to current and former employees from 2005 to 2020 and their beneficiaries and dependents and is offering them a complimentary membership to Experian's® IdentityWorksSM credit monitoring service. Unfortunately, Canon does not have current addresses for all such individuals. Canon encourages its current and former employees from 2005 to 2020 and their beneficiaries and dependents to visit the website or call the telephone number below for additional information.

Canon regrets that this occurred and apologizes for any inconvenience. Additional information is available at the following websites:

or by calling 1-833-960-3574, Monday through Friday, between 9:00 a.m. and 6:30 p.m., Eastern Time.

