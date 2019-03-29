Canon Inc. Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2018

MELVILLE, N.Y., March 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, today announced that its parent company, Canon Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE: CAJ), filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2018 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on March 28, 2019. The annual report on Form 20-F, which contains the Company's complete audited financial statements, can be accessed from the Company's website.

The Company will also provide a hard copy of its complete audited financial statements free of charge to all shareholders upon request. To facilitate this, Canon provides an online request form that can be accessed from the Company's website.

