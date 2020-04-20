Canon Introduces New CJ18ex7.6B KASE S UHDgc Portable Zoom Lens Designed For 4K UHD Broadcast 2/3-inch Cameras

The CJ18ex7.6B KASE S portable zoom lens achieves high-level 4K UHD performance across the entire zoom range thanks to Canon's proprietary optical design technology, incorporating materials such as fluorite and Ultra-Low Dispersion (UD) glass. In addition, the lens supports the wide color gamut approved by the ITU-R BT.2020 UHD broadcasting standard – all features essential to HDR imaging. The ergonomics and digital servo operational controls of the lens are similar to Canon's current lineup of portable zoom lenses, providing users with maximum mobility in a variety of shooting situations.

The CJ18ex7.6B KASE S lens features a zoom range of 7.6-137mm and weighs just 3.7 lbs., making it ideal for capturing crisp shots on the move while being shoulder-mounted with a camera. The lens fills a need for specialized shooting environments in the broadcast market and is available at a price point that is appealing to a wide variety of broadcast customers.

Zoom and Focus Demand Accessories

The new ZDJ-G01 and FDJ-G01 zoom and focus demand accessories (collectively called "G-Series") represent an innovative step forward in lens control technology. Both accessories incorporate digital control processing, displays, and new control switches. The combination greatly empowers the controllers to add new creative operational capabilities to meet the many different needs of disparate sporting events, televised stage shows, and operatic broadcasts. The new digital displays on these accessories provide users the ability to preset ranges of controls tailored to specific operational desires. It also supports cinematic settings of focus to allow vernier control of the same while supporting smooth rack focusing between talent on a stage. It further allows for the selection of preset positions, select curves and creation of range limits, all of which can be saved to multiple user profiles. The accessories support a wide range of Canon field, studio and portable broadcast lenses.

The Canon CJ18ex7.6B KASE S 4K UHD Portable Zoom Lens is scheduled to be available later in 2020*. The ZDJ-G01 Zoom Demand and FDJ-G01 Focus Demand accessories are currently available. For more information, please visit, usa.canon.com/broadcast.

