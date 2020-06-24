Canon Named Among the 50 Smartest Companies of the Year by "The Silicon Review" Magazine for the Second Time

NEW YORK, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Canon Business Process Services (Canon) today announced that for the second time, "The Silicon Review" magazine has recognized Canon as one of the 50 Smartest Companies of the Year.

One reason the publication selected Canon is because during 2020 Canon has continued to help its clients weather the financial storm caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as sustain their operations and better prepare for future growth. The publication also stated that, "Key to Canon's approach has been leveraging its people, processes, and technology resources to enable clients to maintain and improve their business operations in sustainable ways over the long term."

In its profile article on Canon, "The Silicon Review" noted that earlier this year Canon was named a Global 100 Outsourcing Leader by the International Association of Outsourcing Professionals (IAOP®) for the fourteenth straight year. The article also points out that the company earned additional IAOP Global Outsourcing 100 recognition by being acknowledged with top honors in four special recognition categories. One of these included, most notably, the "Programs for Innovation" category. It recognizes a company's ability to implement specific programs and resulting outcomes that produce new forms of value for customers.

One such advanced program is Canon Digital Intake Center Services. Canon's offering comprises a hybrid mailroom and scanning service that uses specialized mail scanning technology and workflow techniques to convert physical mail into digital information upon receipt immediately. That information is then delivered to employees or into the business workflow electronically, anywhere at any time, allowing workers to receive their information quicker and enabling the business to move faster and smarter.

About Canon Business Process Services (Canon)

Canon Business Process Services leverages advanced technologies and services to deliver agility, exceptional workplace experiences and improved business performance. We achieve these results by applying our workforce management capabilities, Six Sigma methodologies and implementation expertise. With professionals across the US and in the Philippines, we have been named a Global Outsourcing 100 leader by IAOP for 14 straight years. Canon Business Process Services is a wholly owned subsidiary of Canon U.S.A., Inc. Learn more at cbps.canon.com and follow us on Twitter @CanonBPO.

All referenced product names, and other marks, are trademarks of their respective owners.

