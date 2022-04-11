Canon Publishes Guide to Help Customers Protect Environment Against Cybersecurity Threats

Canon publishes guide to assist in managing and protecting important information for printers and multifunction devices

MELVILLE, N.Y., April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To assist companies in taking appropriate steps in managing and protecting important information on printers and multifunction devices, Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, has announced that Canon Inc. has published a white paper that covers cybersecurity guidelines for organizations and their systems that manage important information. Canon multifunctional printer covered by the whitepaper support each control within both National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) standards and provides specific guidance for how to configure the devices in support of the NIST controls.

The white paper, created by Canon Inc. and verified by Trellix (former McAfee Enterprise), can serve as a guide to organizations' security administrators who are responsible for the configuration and maintenance of Canon imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX devices.1 It covers cybersecurity guidelines for NIST SP 800-171, which is required for organizations that conduct business with government bodies (such as the United States Department of Defense and the Japanese Ministry of Defense). The white paper also includes information on NIST SP 800-172, which defines Advanced Persistent Threat countermeasuresto help companies take appropriate steps so that they can protect important information.

Among the topics the white paper addresses are access control, which details how to verify and control connection to – and use of – external systems while limiting the use or portable storage devices on external systems. Awareness and training, which emphasizes an organization's responsibility to provide security training on insider threats and reporting, as well as audit and accountability components, are examples of important steps the white paper details that can be taken to help a company bolster their own security measures.

Details that relate device functions and settings to specific cybersecurity controls are also part of the white paper, emphasizing the importance of actively and assertively detecting, tracking and responding to threats via analyzing audit logs and utilizing threat intelligence to search for indicators of compromise.

The white paper was supported by Trellix in Musarubra, Japan, as the cybersecurity company reviewed the document's descriptions and ensured its accuracy regarding the description on how to fulfill minimum security requirements for implementation and operation of information-technology equipment.

The guidance also extends to color printers, such as the imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX series as well as the imagePRESS C170 / C165 models and the imagePRESS Lite C170/C165, as well as imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX models that print black and white. A list of printers and multifunction devices in support of NIST SP 800-171 and 172 target models can be found here.

1 Canon Inc. does not guarantee that the use of the information in this white paper will prevent malicious attacks or the misuse of Canon devices. Furthermore, Canon Inc. does not guarantee that your environment and Canon devices meet the requirements of the security guidelines described in this white paper.

