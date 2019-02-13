Canon Receives Recognition for Outstanding Healthcare Solutions with BLI PaceSetter Award Win

MELVILLE, N.Y., Feb. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With healthcare providers facing pressure to improve patient care, reduce errors, and ensure regulatory compliance due to strict patient-privacy mandates, Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, is honored to be named the recipient of the 2019-2020 BLI PaceSetter Award for Healthcare in the Hospital Networks category for the second time. Awarded by Keypoint Intelligence – Buyers Lab, this award celebrates OEMs that offer impressive portfolios of devices, solutions and services that can help providers navigate the dynamic healthcare industry.

"With rising costs and strict security and regulatory requirements, the healthcare industry faces ongoing pressure to streamline operations to prioritize patient care," said Jamie Bsales, director, solutions analysis at Keypoint Intelligence. "We commend Canon for its widespread suite of solutions – ranging from hardware, software and medical devices – that help address multiple pain points for hospital networks."

While Keypoint Intelligence recognized Canon's strong solutions portfolio, which includes the imageRUNNER ADVANCE, imageCLASS, and imageFORMULA series, it is Canon's attention to data security and privacy priorities that received notable applause. Keypoint Intelligence commended Canon's consideration for security and data compliance issues with its office solutions, which can assist users with their HIPAA compliance efforts1.

From a software perspective, Keypoint Intelligence touted Canon for its business process automation (BPA) solutions, which may help ease processes related to records management, managed document services, project management and procure-to-pay.

Further, Canon and its wholly owned subsidiary, Virtual Imaging, Inc., offer a mix of medical imaging equipment that can help physicians diagnose conditions quickly and accurately, including digital radiology and ophthalmology equipment.

"The healthcare industry is on a constant mission to find workplace efficiencies, and Canon offers a strong portfolio of solutions to help healthcare providers serve customers, whether in the exam room or the back office," said Shinichi Yoshida, executive vice president and general manager, Canon U.S.A., Inc. "We are proud to be recognized for our solutions that help to enable healthcare providers to be more efficient and remain focused on what matters most: improving quality of care and patient safety."

