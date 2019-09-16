Canon Redefines Sheetfed Inkjet Expectations with New VarioPrint i-series+

MELVILLE, N.Y., Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Canon U.S.A., Inc. a leader in digital imaging solutions, today announced the next iteration of the Océ VarioPrint i-series technology—the Océ VarioPrint i-series+— which is poised to redefine sheetfed inkjet expectations by empowering customers to print high-quality graphic arts applications with a large color gamut on a wide range of standard offset coated media.

"Within our industry, advancements in inkjet technology continue to evolve quickly and more dramatically than any other platform," said Shinichi Yoshida, executive vice president and general manager, Canon U.S.A. Inc. "By listening to our customers and understanding the industry trends, we recognize a growing need for inkjet printing on offset coated stocks, designed to fit heavy production commercial printers. We are excited to launch the enhanced VarioPrint i-series+ at thINK, a conference dedicated to the voice of the customer, as it makes the perfect introduction of this product lineup."

The VarioPrint i-series+ is a true testament to Canon's continued R&D investment into customer driven inkjet innovation. The i-series+ innovation is a combination of engine technologies, firmware, and performance inks all tied together to provide commercial print quality on a broader range of coated media with enhanced workflows driving productivity and possible increased revenue opportunity.

Features Include:

Expanded range of coated media for increased application possibilities, including matte, silk, and gloss coated papers with up to 110 pound cover weight.

Enhanced image quality utilizing new performance inks that, in combination with enhanced color management capabilities, results in an expanded color gamut. Improved output quality is achieved by an increase in the optical density, minimum Grey Component Replacement (GCR), and an increased CMYK Total Area Coverage. Image quality is further improved through the use of refresh lines, more advanced nozzle failure compensation, and the ability to import/export CMYK curves.

Expanded JDF/JMF workflow integration for broader printer finishing capabilities and MIS systems.

Increased throughput with simplex speed of up to 170 ipm (LTR) and increased maximum sheet length of 20 inches, as well as the PRISMAsync media management, can accurately steer front-to-back registration.

With preventative maintenance improvements driven by Océ Remote Service, service parts lifetime extensions, and remote tooling connections, customers have the peace of mind of more efficient, easily planned, and shorter service activities further increasing the ability to drive more volume and get additional jobs out the door even faster.

End-2-end automation & security with new finishing support such as an in-line Plockmatic HD LED coater for an environmentally conscious, user friendly and productive solution for coating. Plus, the VarioPrint i-series+ PRISMAsync controller is already a closed system, however, the ability to automatically install Windows security updates, as well as to other new security features, provides customers with more peace of mind.

The VarioPrint i-series+ will be available for ordering October 1, 2019. In addition, existing i-series customers can benefit from an optional field retrofit enabling them to take advantage of the enhanced performance and inks. Retrofits will be available starting in Q1 2020.

For more information the VarioPrint i-series+, please visit www.usa.canon.com.

