Canon Releases RF 70-200mm and 85mm DS Lenses; Preorder and More Info at B&H

Most notably, the Canon RF 70-200mm f/2.8L is 1 lb lighter and 2" shorter than its DSLR counterpart. This is an advantage of the mirrorless system and does not result in any loss of optical quality. The lens also has Optical Image Stabilization rated for up to 5 stops and supports IS Mode 3, which only activates when the shutter is fully depressed. Autofocus is fast and quiet, thanks to a Dual Nano USM system, and the lens boasts a minimum focus distance of 2.3'. Other features are a dust- and water-resistant construction, a Fluorine coating, and a programmable Control Ring.

Defocus Smoothing is the new technology used in the latest Canon RF 85mm f/1.2L lens and separates it from the standard model. This specialized coating will help smooth and round the edges of bokeh without impacting the sharpness of your image. It will come at a cost of about 1-1/3 stops of light when shooting at f/1.2. The lens also uses Blue Spectrum Refractive Optics (BR) to minimize aberrations and has fast and quiet focusing down to 2.8'. It also is dust- and water-resistant, has a Fluorine coating, and features a programmable Control Ring.

