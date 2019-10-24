Canon Reveals Upcoming EOS-1D X Mark III Flagship DSLR Camera; More Info at B&H

Key Features

Updated CMOS Sensor and DIGIC Processors

16 fps Shooting with Viewfinder

20 fps Shooting During Live View

4K 10-Bit 4:2:2 Internal Video Recording

Canon just made a special development announcement: Canon EOS 1DX Mark III is coming! In this video, we take a look at the improvements and new features Canon announced, including the 4k 10-bit 4:2:2 Canon Log internal recording capabilities, the new AF sensor and algorithm, dual CFExpress slots and more. Which of the new features are you most excited about? Let us know in the comments below! Read more about the Canon 1DX Mark III Development Announcement

Canon 1DX Mark III | First Look

https://youtu.be/AAXuWXMHmJw

Learn more at Explora Article: https://www.bhphotovideo.com/explora/photography/news/canon-reveals-upcoming-eos-1d-x-mark-iii-flagship-dslr

About B&H Photo Video

As the world's largest source of photography, video, and audio equipment, as well as computers, drones, and home and portable entertainment, B&H is known worldwide for its attentive, knowledgeable sales force and excellent customer service, including fast, reliable shipping. B&H has been satisfying customers worldwide for 45 years.

Visitors to the website can access a variety of educational videos and enlightening articles. The B and H YouTube Channel has an unmatched wealth of educational content. Our entertaining and informative videos feature product overviews from our in-house specialists. You can view the B&H Event Space presentations from many of the world's foremost experts and interviews with some of technology's most dynamic characters. Tap into this exciting resource by subscribing to the B&H YouTube Channel here. In addition to videos, the B&H Explora blog presents new product announcements, gear reviews, helpful guides, and tech news written by product experts and industry professionals.

When you're in Manhattan, take a tour of the B&H Photo SuperStore, located at 420 Ninth Avenue. The techno-carousel conveyor spins all year round at the counters and kiosks at B&H. With thousands of products on display, the B&H Photo SuperStore is the place to test-drive and compare all the latest gear.

Contact Information

Henry Posner





B&H Photo Video

212-615-8820

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/

SOURCE B&H Photo

Related Links

www.bhphotovideo.com

