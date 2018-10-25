Canon Showcases Solutions to Help Enterprises Embrace Lean Document Management Processes at the 2018 Association for Manufacturing Excellence

MELVILLE, N.Y., Oct. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- To demonstrate how its solutions can help automate lean processes from the factory floor to the front office, Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, exhibits at AME 2018 (Booth #112/114). Solutions at the show in San Diego from October 29 to November 1 include enterprise content management with the Therefore platform, output management with the uniFLOW platform, imageWARE Secure Audit Manager Express, accounts payable automation solutions, and AI- based Assisted Defect Recognition for quality control.

Canon will also preview its own AI-based solution for quality control in manufacturing that leverages technologies, such as machine learning, computer vision, and predictive analytics. The solution can intelligently analyze an image of the inspected part, and automatically identify defects. Digital images and information are then centrally stored and managed.

"Lean document processing offers companies greater control over their operations, cash, and risk," says Shinichi Yoshida, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Canon U.S.A. Inc. "Canon business solutions can help automate and streamline organizations' lean document processes. Solutions from manufacturing defect recognition to finance and accounts payable workflows, aide in driving efficiencies and creating the conditions for better productivity."

To help organizations accomplish such goals, Canon will demonstrate onsite how its solutions can automate accounting processes, how to improve workflow efficiency through Therefore's Product Registration and Warranty Claims processing tool, and protect confidential information through such platforms as uniFLOW and imageWARE Secure Audit Manager Express. Canon's accounts payable automation solution further features capabilities that include world-class intelligent document capture with deep integration into key ERP systems like Oracle JD Edwards, PeopleSoft, and EBS.

In addition, Canon encourages show participants to attend an Exhibitor Showcase on Tuesday, October 30, 9:00 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. that will focus on how AI technologies will shape the lean management processes of the future. Session speakers will share perspectives gathered from Canon's R&D labs, technology partners, and manufacturer customers embarking on digital transformation. Additionally, session attendees will learn how manufacturers are applying AI technologies for Assisted Defect Recognition (ADR) to help improve QC processes. Advance registration is not required.



