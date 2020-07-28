Canon Solutions America Announces NetGuardianSMB All-in-One Network Security, VPN, VoIP, and ISP Failover Solution.

Every business needs a simple path forward to help guard sensitive business information and enable secure communications. NetGuardian SMB is designed to help small businesses predict, prevent, and persistently defend their cyber environments against inbound and outbound security threats. In addition, NetGuardian SMB provides customers with a robust, scalable communications solution that will be equally protected from service outages and downtime. For a quick overview, click here .

Unified communications solutions that enable a remote workforce while providing security to an organization's infrastructure are in ever-increasing demand. With office structure changing at an accelerating pace, small businesses are seeking out technology to help manage disruptions to their operations without compromising security or increasing expenses. NetGuardianSMB has been expressly developed to address these requirements with centralized management of network and voice systems that provides advanced functionality.

"Canon Solutions America is pleased to be the exclusive distributor of NetGuardianSMB in North America," said Peter P. Kowalczuk, president, Canon Solutions America, Inc. "This comprehensive solution can help small and medium-sized organizations, whether they are already accustomed to a remote workforce or if this is a new development. We're here to help these businesses stay secure and productive now, and going forward as the business landscape continues to evolve."

A complete communications and network security solution, NetGuardianSMB is pre-installed on a single Dell Embedded PC 5000 appliance for ease of installation and management.

Network Security and Communications services include:

UCaaS platform which is easy to use and easy to manage.

Firewall, VPN, Network Security, Captive Portal, Web Content Filtering, Antivirus (malware) and much, much more.

ISP failover services using 4G/LTE.

All-inclusive VoIP services.

Consolidation of multiple service bills into a single invoice for easy monthly budgeting.

All-in-one, for one low price, NetGuardianSMB represents an evolution in communications by combining Network Security, VPN, VoIP, and ISP failover in one easy-to-manage solution. This all-inclusive product provides a simple solution to a set of complex problems. It helps reduce time spent on managing information, while also protecting critical data.

For more information about NetGuardianSMB visit csa.canon.com/netguardiansmb

