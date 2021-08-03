Canon Solutions America Announces New Strategic Relationship with Lindenmeyr Munroe

As an authorized Canon Solutions America dealer, Lindenmeyr Munroe's customer base will now have access to the Arizona 135 GT flatbed printer as well as equipment with the proprietary UVgel technology, the Colorado 1630 printer and Colorado 1650 printer. Lindenmeyr Munroe's wide format specialist and service team has received on-site Dealer Sales and Installation Training and is ready to present these unique solutions to assist customers in developing innovative products and diversifying into new markets.

The Colorado 1650 printer, known for its productivity, reliability and versatility, is currently being showcased at Lindenmeyr Munroe's 10,000-square-foot Wide Format Customer Experience Center in Trenton, NJ. Demonstrations as well as sales and operator training can be scheduled by contacting a Lindenmeyr Munroe sales representative or through [email protected].

Beyond its strong support from a product and services standpoint, Lindenmeyr Munroe is committed to environmental sustainability and conservation of valuable resources, two key aspects of Canon Solutions America's corporate social responsibility initiatives. Lindenmeyr Munroe has incorporated sustainability across all segments, from supporting local communities and keeping employees safe and healthy to partnering with suppliers who share the same values and investing in energy and fuel-saving technologies. Sustainability is at the core of Lindenmeyr Munroe's everyday decisions.

"When fostering new collaborative relationships, we look for shared goals and objectives that align with our corporate commitments, and we are excited to be joining forces with Lindenmeyr Munroe," said Peter P. Kowalczuk, president, Canon Solutions America, Inc. "I am confident that our expertise in the wide-format print space, combined with Lindenmeyr Munroe's keen industry knowledge and support offerings, will deliver comprehensive solutions that will help our print customers overcome new and existing obstacles."

About Lindenmeyr Munroe

Serving the distribution business for over 150 years, Lindenmeyr Munroe maintains its commitment to providing exceptional service with ongoing investments in people, inventory, and innovative solutions. Representing the finest world-class manufacturers in every product category, the company's strategically located warehouses are well stocked with the most in-depth and diverse selection of paper, packaging, wide format, and digital substrates. For more information, visit LindenmeyrMunroe.com.

About Canon Solutions America, Inc.

Canon Solutions America, Inc. provides industry leading enterprise, production, and large format printing solutions, supported by exceptional professional service offerings. Canon Solutions America, Inc. helps companies of all sizes discover ways to improve sustainability, increase efficiency, and control costs in conjunction with high volume, continuous feed, digital and traditional printing, and document management solutions. A wholly owned subsidiary of Canon U.S.A., Inc., Canon Solutions America, Inc. is headquartered in Melville, NY and has sales and service locations across the U.S. For more information on Canon Solutions America, please visit csa.canon.com .

