Canon Solutions America Announces Two New Executive Appointments

MELVILLE, N.Y., July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Canon Solutions America, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Canon U.S.A., Inc., is proud to announce new executive promotions effective July 1, 2021. These new appointments represent Canon's strong commitment to elevating its employees and placing them in positions to succeed, further solidifying Canon's position as a leader in digital solutions.

"It is with great privilege that we announce these well-deserved promotions of my esteemed colleagues at Canon Solutions America, whose strong dedication and invaluable leadership inspire, encourage and strengthen our organization and its people every day," said Shinichi Yoshida, chairman and CEO, Canon Solutions America, Inc. "These individuals continue to demonstrate a strong commitment to furthering our company's status as an industry leader, and I applaud them for their continued service to our organization. I wish them much success with their new responsibilities."

Christopher Petro has been promoted to vice president of Production Print Solutions Strategic Accounts, responsible for building and leading the national sales and support team for Canon Solutions America's Production Print Solutions division. Mr. Petro also focuses on the division's top accounts and prospects and is a key contributor to the division's combined equipment and recurring revenue.

Mark Waugh has been promoted to vice president of Production Print Solutions Sales, responsible for managing all regional sales activities in the U.S. for the division, including all roll-fed and sheet-fed inkjet products, workflow solutions, and associated services.

For more information about Canon Solutions America, Inc., please visit www.csa.canon.com.

About Canon Solutions America, Inc.

Canon Solutions America, Inc. provides industry leading enterprise, production, and large format printing solutions, supported by exceptional professional service offerings. Canon Solutions America, Inc. helps companies of all sizes discover ways to improve sustainability, increase efficiency, and control costs in conjunction with high volume, continuous feed, digital and traditional printing, and document management solutions. A wholly owned subsidiary of Canon U.S.A., Inc., Canon Solutions America, Inc. is headquartered in Melville, NY and has sales and service locations across the U.S. For more information on Canon Solutions America, please visit csa.canon.com .

