Canon Solutions America Celebrates 10 Million Impressions Milestone by BR Printers, a Leader in Digital and Book Printing in Silicon Valley

MELVILLE, N.Y., Dec. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Canon Solutions America, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Canon U.S.A., Inc., celebrated a milestone for BR Printers, a leader in digital and book printing, as they reached more than 10 million impressions in one month on the Océ VarioPrint i300 inkjet press. Based in Silicon Valley, BR Printers has become one of the top providers of production print nationwide by maintaining an innovative, entrepreneurial mindset throughout the industry's evolution.

Surpassing more than 10 million impressions in one month, the maximum outlined in the Océ VarioPrint i300 product specifications, is a significant achievement and demonstrates the high-volume capacity of which the Océ VarioPrint i-series is capable. BR Printers has put the Océ VarioPrint i300 to the test and the inkjet press has exceeded expectations and produced a strong ROI for the company.

BR Printers' innovation combined with Canon Solutions America's printing technology have contributed to the success of the company's book printing business, in particular. Traditional offset printing in years past was very expensive and slow, and once a book was bound, content was unmovable and would quickly be out-of-date. Recognizing these concerns, BR Printers developed a technical process of clipping the binding of outdated editions, printing and inserting new content throughout, and then rebinding the edition. With this method, they are able to reduce time, cost, and waste. And, importantly, customers are now able to keep their books and materials current and relevant.

"Technology and innovation have revolutionized the publishing industry," said Adam DeMaestri, CEO/President, BR Printers. "We do a lot of business in book publishing, and digital printing and rebinding have allowed us to provide more customization at a lower cost and turnaround time. Professors, for example, can now order only the chapters of a textbook they intent to teach, combine content from multiple textbooks, or include their own work into one edition. This also uses fewer resources."

"Providing superior digital printing as quickly and cost-effectively as possible requires unique talent, a can-do attitude, and, of course, the right equipment," continued Mr. DeMaestri. "The Océ VarioPrint i300 has helped take us to the next level, allowing us to offer our customers quality, reliability, and a wide variety of solutions for printing books, marketing and promotional materials, and much more. We couldn't be happier with the Océ VarioPrint i300. The press is so fast and easy to operate that we're able to run it at maximum capacity, allowing us to serve more customers. We're also able to support our sustainability initiatives, which are core to our values. It's a bit counterintuitive since our business is all about printing, but we place a huge priority on using recycled papers and on limiting our footprint as much possible."

"Success in the printing industry is all about innovation, service, speed, and an entrepreneurial spirit," said Francis McMahon, Executive VP of Canon Solutions America's Production Print Solutions. "One of the best in the business, BR Printers recognizes the growing market for book printing and is capitalizing on innovation and cutting-edge technology, like the Océ VarioPrint i300, to provide more customers with custom printing solutions. We are impressed by how much volume they've moved to the i300 and we're pleased that our presses are able to help them meet their customers' needs and grow their business."

About BR Printers

With roots in the printing of Product Technical manuals for high-profile Silicon Valley software companies when the company launched in 1991, BR Printers has continually reinvented themselves to incorporate new technology and to meet the changing needs of their customers. Today, BR Printers is a next-generation printing company, with a product portfolio that includes self-publishing solutions, print-on-demand, short run publications, web-to-print, rebinds, packaging, large format signage, banners, promos, and branded apparel. In addition to its Silicon Valley headquarters, the company has large-scale facilities in Denver and Kentucky and sales offices coast-to-coast.

About Canon Solutions America, Inc.

Canon Solutions America provides industry leading enterprise, production, and large format printing solutions, supported by exceptional professional service offerings. With the technology offerings of the Canon and Océ brands, Canon Solutions America helps companies of all sizes find ways to: improve sustainability, increase efficiency, and control costs in conjunction with high volume, continuous feed, digital and traditional printing, and document management solutions. A wholly owned subsidiary of Canon U.S.A., Inc., Canon Solutions America is headquartered in Melville, N.Y. and has sales and service locations across the U.S. For more information on Canon Solutions America, please visit csa.canon.com.

