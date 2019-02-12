Canon Solutions America Debuts Book Smart Suite

A fully automated book production workflow Book printers who want to better manage inventories, reduce production costs, and increase speed to market have increasingly looked to digital printing to help them get there. In the past, it was a challenge to match the quality of offset, but advancements in production digital technology mean that Canon Solutions America's high-speed digital solutions offer unparalleled speed and efficient supply chain management — without sacrificing quality. Now, these solutions are offered together in one easy-to-implement, end-to-end suite, taking the guesswork out of the transition to an automated book solution for printers and book manufacturers.

The Book Smart Suite enables book manufacturers and publishers to keep inventory down, move product to the market quickly, and keep backlist titles available. For printers, PRISMA Workflow from Canon Solutions America acts as the one central hub for all devices, resulting in a completely streamlined workflow that fits well into any production print environment, including those with Canon and Océ branded presses as well as devices from other OEMs.

"With Book Smart Suite, Canon Solutions America allows customers to connect the entire digital book manufacturing process from pre-press to print to finishing," said Marco Boer, Vice President, IT Strategies. "It offers a more efficient way to deploy and maintain end-to-end digital book manufacturing workflow than individual book manufacturers could develop on their own."

A solution for customers looking for print-on-demand

For printers who have experienced an increase in print-on-demand or one-off book requests, the Book Smart Suite helps them address this demand. As an automated, end-to-end solution, the Book Smart Suite is designed to help printers and book manufacturers add valuable service offerings and increased flexibility without interrupting existing workflows. Scalable options mean the suite can be tailored to printers' needs today — and grow with them tomorrow.

For publishers, the Book Smart Suite offers a way to efficiently create short-run and customized content, opening up new possibilities for education materials, trade books, cookbooks, and more.

"There is a real growth opportunity for digital book printing and Book Smart Suite addresses many of the challenges the industry has seen in this area," said David Zwang, Principal Consultant, Zwang & Company. "The suite is a real game changer that will allow book manufacturers to adapt and innovate as customers' needs evolve."

Incredible service and support from a trusted provider

As the leader in production inkjet installations with a strong history in reliable and productive toner devices, and a tried-and-true reputation for best-in-class service and support, Canon Solutions America is a trusted solution provider for book printers and publishers. Canon Solutions America's valuable finishing partners and Professional Services make its Book Smart Suite a smart choice for those looking to grow their book printing business in 2019. The Book Smart Suite scalable options mean the solution can be tailored to each printers' needs today — and grow with them tomorrow.

"For book manufacturers looking to grow and scale, as well as commercial printers who see the revenue opportunity in the book market, the Book Smart Suite is the total package," said Francis McMahon, Executive Vice President, Production Print Solutions, Canon Solutions America. "Canon Solutions America is pleased to offer not only a true end-to-end automated solution but also the most robust product portfolio on the market — and the only production inkjet sheet-fed option for book printing."

About Canon Solutions America, Inc.

Canon Solutions America provides industry leading enterprise, production, and large format printing solutions, supported by exceptional professional service offerings. With the technology offerings of the Canon and Océ brands, Canon Solutions America helps companies of all sizes find ways to: improve sustainability, increase efficiency, and control costs in conjunction with high volume, continuous feed, digital and traditional printing, and document management solutions. A wholly owned subsidiary of Canon U.S.A., Inc., Canon Solutions America is headquartered in Melville, N.Y. and has sales and service locations across the U.S. For more information on Canon Solutions America, please visit csa.canon.com.

Editorial Contact: Canon Solutions America, Inc. Website: Tara Vetro http://csa.canon.com 631-330-2681 For sales info/customer support: tvetro@csa.canon.com 1-844-443-INFO (4636)

Canon is a registered trademark of Canon Inc. in the United States and elsewhere. Océ is a registered trademark of Océ-Technologies B.V. in the United States and elsewhere. All other referenced product names and marks are trademarks of their respective owners and are hereby acknowledged.



© 2019 Canon Solutions America, Inc. All rights reserved.

SOURCE Canon Solutions America, Inc.

Related Links

https://csa.canon.com

