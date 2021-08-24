Canon Solutions America Expands Its Five Pillars of Security Portfolio with Virtual Chief Information Security Officer Services

All vCISO services are provided by ACS, a group of seasoned cybersecurity industry professionals, all of whom are credentialed and maintain various levels of security clearances. An organization's dedicated ACS virtual CISO team works to provide continued oversight, both on-site and remotely—whichever is appropriate to the specific task at hand. This can include the oversight of additional vulnerability assessments and penetration testing or social engineering simulations to help with understanding and mitigating unsafe online behavior by employees.

"Throughout our experience with ACS, it was clear that this offering was not only carefully measured and thoughtfully curated to provide customers with a full end-to-end solution, but it was apparent that this was designed by individuals with a deep understanding and experience with cybersecurity in complex midsize organizations," said Chaim Yudkowsky, chief information officer, The American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC). "After multiple engagements with this service and utilizing a wide range of its cybersecurity specific elements to meet our goals, I would recommend that others consider incorporating this unique and invaluable service to their operation as we found it to be extremely beneficial in our day-to-day activities."

Designed to help mitigate damage and prevent future security crises, vCISO Services offers expert guidance and services all throughout the cybersecurity lifecycle. A vCISO can help guide an organization's executive team through the assessment phase and assist in developing and implementing the necessary policies, procedures, guidelines, and technologies to protect against threats. This service can also help ensure that the proper controls are in place, as well as the monitoring and measurement methods to effectively identify ways to manage risk exposure. Furthermore, vCISO Services offer customers assistance in developing effective security policies, disaster recovery plans, business impact assessments and business continuity plans.

Consultations can also uncover other areas of concern such as breach readiness, personnel security, third-party service provider selection, and the accompanying service level agreements (SLAs). A dedicated vCISO can help an organization get started on the road to certifications such as ISO 27001, meet the standards of PCI-DSS, or prepare for SOC 2 Type 2 audit for the coveted SSAE-18 attestation. These important certifications and accreditations can help efforts to comply with regulations such as SOX, HIPAA, GLBA, the GDPR, and the associated mandates towards protecting personally identifiable information (PII) and protected health information (PHI).

"It is more important than ever for organizations to keep their data secure and private, and we are proud to introduce vCISO to the marketplace," said Peter P. Kowalczuk, president, Canon Solutions America. "At Canon Solutions America, we are constantly looking for innovative solutions and services to help protect our customers against data breaches and other harmful events that may cause damaging results. The vCISO program provides a dedicated expert that can lead to a complete, carefully curated, end-to-end security policy, while also overseeing and monitoring various potential vulnerabilities."

About Agile Cybersecurity Solutions (ACS)

Established in 2012, ACS has become a trusted leader in cybersecurity. Their unique combination of proven methodologies and multi-disciplined cyber expertise forms a proactive, end-to-end cybersecurity solution. ACS consists of a team of expert practitioners that can help to build a strong defense against the cyber threat, and to keep you one step ahead of it.

About Canon Solutions America, Inc.

Canon Solutions America, Inc. provides industry leading enterprise, production, and large format printing solutions, supported by exceptional professional service offerings. Canon Solutions America, Inc. helps companies of all sizes discover ways to improve sustainability, increase efficiency, and control costs in conjunction with high volume, continuous feed, digital and traditional printing, and document management solutions. A wholly owned subsidiary of Canon U.S.A., Inc., Canon Solutions America, Inc. is headquartered in Melville, NY and has sales and service locations across the U.S. For more information on Canon Solutions America, please visit csa.canon.com .

