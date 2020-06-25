Canon Solutions America, Inc. Announces "Check-In Online" For Safe Re-Entry

"As businesses begin to reopen, safety precautions must be taken prior to employees entering their building to help mitigate the risk of spreading COVID-19 to healthy workers," said Randy Dazo, chief strategy officer, Keypoint Intelligence. "The Check-In Online technology allows for important stakeholders at the company to feel secure knowing its employees safely enter the building, in efforts to help prevent unhealthy workers from contaminating the facility."

Check-In Online is simple to deploy, intuitive for users, and provides centralized tracking and auditing for administrations. The benefits include, but are not limited to:

Help prevent potentially unhealthy workers or visitors from entering your facility.

Ensure that the appropriate greeting party is alerted to the request.

Create an archive and a log of daily visitors.

Implement easy auditing and reporting to a central dashboard.

View and submit forms from a mobile device, external desktop PC, or kiosk.

Reduce environmental impact by digitizing the process.

All data is fully encrypted with AES 256 and housed at Microsoft's Azure's secure data center.

Check-In Online leverages Canon's flagship cloud-based content management solution Therefore™ Online which makes deployment seamless. It can scale to any size business, from SMBs to the largest enterprise organization.

"This process is critical for every organization facing the challenge of successfully and safely re-opening their offices and other workplaces," said Peter P. Kowalczuk, president, Canon Solutions America, Inc. "By all accounts, this is a valuable solution that is needed in the current situation, and one that will continue to be necessary for the foreseeable future."

