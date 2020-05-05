Canon Solutions America, Inc. Announces New Line of Digital and Textile Print Solutions with DGI Supply

Built with the best price performance in their class, as well as industrial Kyocera and Panasonic printheads for high efficiency and lower printer maintenance, the DGI Dye Sublimation printers help print service providers provide faster print jobs and turn-around times than other competitors in the market. The DGI FT-3204X and FH-3204 offer a 10-foot wide hybrid dye sublimation system with the flexibility to print either on transfer paper or direct-to-fabric solutions on the same printer, and fluorescent ink capability (FH-3204) for producing specialty soft signage graphics. The 64-inch DGI POSEIDON printer can produce transfer prints at the same rated speeds whether using process colors or fluorescent inks. All three printers incorporate a media collision sensor that can detect wrinkles in paper or fabric and reduces damage to the printheads.

"DGI has more than 803 dye sublimation printer installations to date worldwide. By adding DGI's print solutions to our complete service, support, and financial options, Canon Solutions America, Inc. has further established itself as a leader in digital print and digital textile print operations, and we plan to continue building on this success," said Peter P. Kowalczuk, president, Canon Solutions America, Inc. "These new solutions provide customers with advanced print quality, media versatility, quick turnaround times, and more media options, as well as greater flexibility and profitability of smaller, more diverse jobs."

In addition to printing systems, Canon Solutions America, Inc. provides support and financing for a complete heat press, sewing, and finishing solution. This makes it possible for customers to set up their business to produce front lit, backlit, flag and banner soft signage for their clients.

For more information on the new line of dye sublimation DGI printers, please visit csa.canon.com.

About Canon Solutions America, Inc.

Canon Solutions America, Inc. provides industry leading enterprise, production, and large format printing solutions, supported by exceptional professional service offerings. Canon Solutions America, Inc. helps companies of all sizes discover ways to improve sustainability, increase efficiency, and control costs in conjunction with high volume, continuous feed, digital and traditional printing, and document management solutions. A wholly owned subsidiary of Canon U.S.A., Inc., Canon Solutions America, Inc. is headquartered in Melville, NY and has sales and service locations across the U.S. For more information on Canon Solutions America, Inc., please visit csa.canon.com .

Canon Solutions America, Inc. Website:

csa.canon.com

For sales info/customer support:

1-844-443-INFO (4636)

Canon is a registered trademark of Canon Inc. in the United States and elsewhere. All other referenced product names and marks are trademarks of their respective owners and are hereby acknowledged.



© 2020 Canon Solutions America, Inc. All rights reserved.

SOURCE Canon Solutions America, Inc.