Canon Solutions America, Inc. Expands Cutter Portfolio with Three Additional Models from MultiCam, Inc.

MELVILLE, N.Y., May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Canon Solutions America, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Canon U.S.A., Inc., today announced the addition of three Celero Series Digital Cutters from MultiCam, Inc., an expert in the large format finishing market, to its finishing solutions portfolio. The Celero Series Cutters are manufactured to specifications, allowing print providers the versatility to cut and finish a wide range of graphics in an efficient and cost-effective manner.

The operator friendly, advanced flatbed cutting Celero Series Digital Cutters are designed to support both rigid and flexible substrates. Equipped with standard features and options to benefit an entry-level to proficient-level customer base, these three series of cutters allow print providers to choose a system that will meet specifications designed to fit their business model. Each model is manufactured at MultiCam's 108,000 square foot production facility in Dallas which, since 1989, has produced over 13,000 cutting machines.

The additions to the Celero Series Digital Cutters now offered through Canon Solutions America, Inc. include:

Celero 3 Series : An entry-level cutter designed to meet the needs of small to mid-sized print providers. This system can cut both rigid and flexible substrates with the included router and knife system. The modular tooling can process a wide variety of substrates on the 60" x 120" cutting table.

Celero 5 Series : A mid-level cutting system that can be integrated with a high level of production output from a 60" x 120" table. The 5 Series High Speed option can enhance the cutting speed up to 6,000 inches per minute (IPM), making the 5 Series one of the fastest cutting systems on the market today. The option for the Automatic Tool Changer allows the operator to change knives or router bits through an automated process, increasing productivity.

Celero 7 Series: A highly productive system designed to allow print providers unparalleled routing capabilities as well as one of the fastest knife cutting speeds in the industry. The 7 Series products can cut up to 7,800 inches per minute (IPM). There are three models in the 7 Series range with a variety of cutting table sizes to help meet the demands of high-volume shops. MultiCam manufactures 60" x 120", 127" x 78.74" and 127" x 157" table sizes, which can help reduce operator processing time. Each model of the 7 Series cutters has the option to utilize the Automatic Tool Change Systems (ATC) which can change up to 18 tools—nine knives and nine router bits.

Each model's cutters are equipped with Universal and Oscillating Knives. With the addition of these cutter models, MultiCam, Inc. will continue to support Canon Solutions America, Inc. with technical knowledge and after-sales support. This partnership will provide a high level of technical expertise for print providers.

"The finishing segment of the large format market in the U.S. continues to grow, and we are committed to offering our customers cost-effective, efficient solutions designed for easy workflow integration," said Peter P. Kowalczuk, president, Canon Solutions America, Inc. "This expanded portfolio allows Canon Solutions America, Inc. to furnish print providers with a high level of technical expertise, after-sales support and additional finishing solutions."

About MultiCam, Inc.

Founded in 1989, MultiCam is proud to have served the global manufacturing industry for over 30 years, delivering high-quality Made-in-America products using American made steel, components, and people. MultiCam has delivered over 13,000 machines, each made to order and built to last. MultiCam supplies innovative CNC cutting solutions for a multitude of industries and applications ranging from sign making to digital finishing, and aerospace to automotive, sheet-metal to plate-steel processing, hardwoods to cabinet making, thermoform trimming to plastics fabrication. MultiCam provides support to their global customers using a network of sales, service and process application experts, including 60 locations worldwide with 20 Technology Centers across North America. MultiCam's product portfolio includes CNC Router, Digital Cutter, Laser, Plasma, and Waterjet cutting machines.

About Canon Solutions America, Inc.

Canon Solutions America, Inc. provides industry leading enterprise, production, and large format printing solutions, supported by exceptional professional service offerings. Canon Solutions America, Inc. helps companies of all sizes discover ways to improve sustainability, increase efficiency, and control costs in conjunction with high volume, continuous feed, digital and traditional printing, and document management solutions. A wholly owned subsidiary of Canon U.S.A., Inc., Canon Solutions America, Inc. is headquartered in Melville, NY and has sales and service locations across the U.S. For more information on Canon Solutions America, Inc., please visit csa.canon.com .

