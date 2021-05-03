Canon Solutions America Introduces Home Office Print-as-a-Service

Canon Solutions America's print subscription solution can help organizations of all sizes as it provides remote and hybrid workers with security features, reliable technology, and additional capabilities that support new ways of working. The subscription includes a Canon imageCLASS black-and-white multifunction desktop printer, genuine Canon toner cartridges, as well as remote service and support. Users can subscribe confidently knowing Canon's dedicated Customer Service team is at-the-ready to remotely assist should an issue arise. In the event equipment cannot be repaired remotely, Canon will exchange for a like-for-like device.

ELEVATE YOUR EFFICIENCY

Canon Solutions America's print subscription solution can help users maximize the workflow effectiveness and enhance the security required in remote settings. As organizations operate outside of the physical office, security still remains top-of-mind. Therefore, managing a workforce away from what once was a typical environment doesn't have to mean undue risk when dealing with confidential files. With distinct security settings set behind an administrator log-in, businesses can help minimize risky exposure as documents are only stored within the device's short-term memory.

ADD ANOTHER LAYER TO SECURE YOUR SCAN-TO-EMAIL ATTACHMENTS

The importance of fortifying email security at a user's multifunction printer should not be understated. Safeguarding, managing, and tracking important documents is imperative for business to prioritize, wherever the location. To further enhance document security and monitoring capabilities for individuals working remotely, mxHero Secure Scan-to-Email is a convenient companion to the Home Office Print-as-a-Service subscription.

It is widely known that conventional scan-to-email attachments are not encrypted and can create risk. With the optional mxHero Secure Scan-to-Email device license, only available on Canon devices, users can have access to a trusted option to replace scan-to-email attachments with a secured, seamless cloud storage link.

User adoption is straightforward, and the flexibility of automatically uploading your scanned documents to a third-party cloud service is simple. The time is now to control and track scanned documents with a safer solution.

"Whether our customers are working in an office, at home, or a combination of both, we want them to feel confident that Canon Solutions America has the proper support solutions to accommodate their particular circumstances, as well as any and all technology and service needs," said Peter P. Kowalczuk, president, Canon Solutions America, Inc. "With the introduction of Home Office Print-as-a-Service, getting work done from areas other than a conventional office space is easier and more cost-efficient than ever before. We are proud to deliver this solution in an effort to help alleviate apprehensions associated with maintaining consistent output in off-premise locations."

For more information on Home Office Print-as-a-Service, please visit csa.canon.com.

About Canon Solutions America, Inc.

Canon Solutions America, Inc. provides industry leading enterprise, production, and large format printing solutions, supported by exceptional professional service offerings. Canon Solutions America, Inc. helps companies of all sizes discover ways to improve sustainability, increase efficiency, and control costs in conjunction with high volume, continuous feed, digital and traditional printing, and document management solutions. A wholly owned subsidiary of Canon U.S.A., Inc., Canon Solutions America, Inc. is headquartered in Melville, NY and has sales and service locations across the U.S.

