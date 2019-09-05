Canon Solutions America Promotes "Procurement, Simplified" at NIGP Annual Forum

The NIGP Annual Forum and Products Exposition is the largest North American educational conference exclusively for individuals in public procurement. Over 1,500 procurement agents from the U.S. and Canada from state agencies, cities, counties, K-12, higher education, and hospitals attend this important event to share best practices, explore new technologies, network with peers, and participate in workshops.

Lourdes Coss, MPA, CPPO, Business Development Executive, Strategic Accounts at Canon Solutions America, is an accomplished procurement professional with over 25 years of procurement experience. Ms. Coss led three sessions during the Forum: "Transformation: Ready or Not" educated attendees on the role of leadership in transformation and the benefits of embracing technology to accelerate momentum and support procurement goals; "Strategizing for Consistency: A/E Negotiations for the Procurement Function" discussed cost components of architectural and engineering contracts; and "Fiscally Steady: Financial Stability with Construction Contractors" explored models for evaluating construction contractors.

"The presentation by Lourdes Coss on 'Transformation' was extremely informative," said Denise Hudson, Deputy Agency Chief Contracting Officer, City of New York Comptroller's Office. "It is beneficial to hear directly from someone who speaks the procurement language, has hands-on experience, and who has a deep understanding of the best way to put into practice technologies and strategies for success."

David Wetzel, Business Development Executive, Strategic Accounts and Aimée Bivins, Senior Specialist, Marketing, both of Canon Solutions America, participated in the NIGP Business Council Presentation "Market Volatility: Is It Impacting Your Organization?" which examined how various industries and social drivers impact today's supplier-procurement community. Mr. Wetzel also participated in a Practitioner/Supplier panel discussion titled "Innovative Procurements," during which topics ranged from Best Value Methodology and Supplier Rating Systems to NIGP white papers.

To further illustrate how Canon Solutions America and NIGP work closely together, NIGP was recently featured in EnvisionED magazine – a publication sponsored by Canon Solutions America for higher education business leaders. Read that story here.

Peter Kowalczuk, President of Canon Solutions America, said, "As a proud member of the National Institute for Government Procurement Business Council, Canon Solutions America strongly believes in supporting the NIGP Annual Forum. We're happy to share the knowledge of our experts and build on the Forum's goal of 'achieve more, learn more, engage more,' as this is in line with our company's position of transformation through education, technology, and collaboration."

About NIGP: The Institute for Public Procurement

Developing, supporting and promoting the public procurement profession through premier educational and research programs, professional support, technical services and advocacy initiatives that benefit members and constituents since 1944. With over 2,600 member agencies representing over 16,000 professionals across the United States, Canada and countries outside of North America, the Institute is international in its reach. Visit nigp.org.

About Canon Solutions America, Inc.

Canon Solutions America provides industry leading enterprise, production, and large format printing solutions, supported by exceptional professional service offerings. With the technology offerings of the Canon and Océ brands, Canon Solutions America helps companies of all sizes find ways to: improve sustainability, increase efficiency, and control costs in conjunction with high volume, continuous feed, digital and traditional printing, and document management solutions. A wholly owned subsidiary of Canon U.S.A., Inc., Canon Solutions America is headquartered in Melville, N.Y. and has sales and service locations across the U.S. For more information on Canon Solutions America, please visit csa.canon.com.

