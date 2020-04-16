Canon Supports Next Generation of Content Creators through Print Curriculum at Clemson University

To kick off the program, Canon introduced Clemson students to the commercial print industry through a wide array of hands-on activities designed to spark interest and foster knowledge. This included a group project that facilitated product design and content creation by asking students to craft a booklet of their choice from scratch. Winning teams received the opportunity to attend the thINK Ahead 2020 Conference in Boca Raton, Florida , the largest inkjet networking and user conference in the world. While at the conference, students will also be guests at Canon's Customer Innovation Center, where they will have the opportunity to print their files on inkjet presses to create a final product.

"Canon's contribution to the world is to create a better future and abundant opportunities for the next generation," said Peter Kowalczuk, president of Canon Solutions America. "By working alongside our customer, Clemson University, to expand the classroom walls and introduce hands-on opportunities for students to learn, we underscore the immense pride we take in investing in education. This combined initiative paves the way for aspiring content creators and designers to take up the mantle and push the graphic communications industry forward."

The program also included a tour of Bob Jones University (BJU) Press, a print production facility, where Clemson students were able to gain first-hand experience of top of the line industry printers, including the ColorStream 6000 with Hunkeler Gen 8 Cut-Stack, Canon imagePRESS C910 and PRISMAproduction.

"Thanks to Canon we were able to visit BJU Press, where our students appreciated the realities of everyday printing in a fast-paced production environment," said Dr. Eric Weisenmiller, associate professor, graphic communications, in Clemson's College of Business. "This helped make further connections in their existing contexts of thinking acquired through classroom learning and internship experiences – which is invaluable prep for anyone pursuing a career in the graphic communications industry."

"BJU Press Printing Division was delighted to host the Clemson Graphics students," said Dave Ratje, Senior Manager at BJU Press. "The students and faculty were excited to see the new Canon equipment, as well as the entire book manufacturing process from beginning to end. They asked some great questions. It was enjoyable to see their interest."

For most of the Clemson students, their visit to the printing facility was the first time they had seen how production print operates in real time.

Alexis Owsik, a senior Graphic Communications major, remarked "Having the opportunity to go to Bob Jones was an enriching educational experience as we were able to see different commercial presses actually running jobs. As an industry leader, Canon has many of the newest technologies, which were extremely beneficial to see and learn about, especially as an undergraduate student."

To continue the education for these Clemson students, Canon will be hosting monthly online lectures, with topics ranging from Pre-Press and Designing for Inkjet to Media Solutions and Finishing. One lecture series, in particular, will focus on Career Day, featuring presentations from thINK Board Members and Canon Solutions America staff about the future of print and some of the different opportunities for the students as the future of the industry.

In addition to programming at Clemson University, Canon cameras and lenses are also used in the Graphic Communications Department, as well as throughout its Athletics division, including the EOS C300 Mark II cinema camera and an extensive inventory of broadcast lenses, including the DIGISUPER 80 and DIGISUPER 95 when broadcasting home games .

Canon also supports a number of other education initiatives with high schools and universities across the country through its Future Authors program. Established in 2006, this annual workshop provides students with insight into the process of creating content, editing, and digitally publishing books and has expanded to include other creative processes.

About Clemson University Department of Graphic Communications

Clemson University's Department of Graphic Communications is year in and out considered one of the nation's leading programs for developing the next generation of graphic communications industry professionals. The College of Business' graphic communications students have a 95 percent employment rate within six months of their graduation.

