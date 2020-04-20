Canon U.S.A. Announces a Host of Firmware Updates for Professional Imaging Products

MELVILLE, N.Y., April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, today announced upcoming firmware updates for several professional imaging products, such as XF-AVC 4K 30p recording on the popular XF705 Professional Camcorder. These firmware updates provide improved workflow, ease-of-use, file editing compatibility with popular NLE systems, and creative flexibility for products in the Cinema EOS, Professional Camcorder, and 4K Reference Display lines.

Firmware updates for the EOS C300 Mark III, EOS C500 Mark II, EOS C700, EOS C700 FF, EOS C700 GS, EOS C200, and EOS C200B Cinema Cameras will allow for support of the new CINE-SERVO 25-250mm T2.95-3.95 (CN10x25 IAS S) Cinema Lens. Additional free firmware updates are as follows:

The XF705 Professional Camcorder update will include the addition of several recording formats, such as XF-AVC 8-bit 4:2:0 up to 4K 30p and MP4 8-bit 4:2:0 up to FHD 60p. Other updates include pull-down 60p signal to 24p/30p recording, browser remote use for both Wi-Fi® and Ethernet connections, and HDR high-frame shooting support.

update will include the addition of several recording formats, such as XF-AVC 8-bit 4:2:0 up to 30p and MP4 8-bit 4:2:0 up to FHD 60p. Other updates include pull-down 60p signal to 24p/30p recording, browser remote use for both Wi-Fi® and Ethernet connections, and HDR high-frame shooting support. The EOS C300 Mark III Digital Cinema Camera update will now show the chosen resolution and color sampling settings on the onscreen display by default.

update will now show the chosen resolution and color sampling settings on the onscreen display by default. The EOS C500 Mark II Digital Cinema Camera update will allow for support of XF-AVC Long GOP and XF-AVC Proxy format, 3 or 5 seconds pre-recording ability, pull-down 60p signal to 24p/30p recording, "magnify" assignable button change, and user ability to give two files an identical name when recording from both card slots.

update will allow for support of XF-AVC Long GOP and XF-AVC Proxy format, 3 or 5 seconds pre-recording ability, pull-down 60p signal to 24p/30p recording, "magnify" assignable button change, and user ability to give two files an identical name when recording from both card slots. The EOS C700, C700 FF, and C700 GS Digital Cinema Cameras will update the Slow & Fast Motion display, including changing "REC" and "STBY" notification colors from white to red and green respectively.

will update the Slow & Fast Motion display, including changing "REC" and "STBY" notification colors from white to red and green respectively. The EOS C200 and C200B update will allow for support of pull-down 60p signal to 24p/30p recording and the simultaneous use of both HDMI and SDI ports.

update will allow for support of pull-down 60p signal to 24p/30p recording and the simultaneous use of both HDMI and SDI ports. The DP-V1710, DP-V1711, DP-V2410, DP-V2411, DP-V2420, DP-V2421, and DP-V3120 4K Reference Display updates include support for the reading of 3D-LUT/1D- LUT files in .cube LUT file format and tracking of errors to USB memory. Other updated support includes HDR monitoring assist functions such as the ability to check XY chromaticity value of pixels, area markers will be simultaneously displayed in two locations, expansion of the safety zone/grid markers, and the ability to highlight the areas above the desired luminance range. Also, the update will support enhanced ease-of-use and workflow with third party cameras.

updates include support for the reading of 3D-LUT/1D- LUT files in .cube LUT file format and tracking of errors to USB memory. Other updated support includes HDR monitoring assist functions such as the ability to check XY chromaticity value of pixels, area markers will be simultaneously displayed in two locations, expansion of the safety zone/grid markers, and the ability to highlight the areas above the desired luminance range. Also, the update will support enhanced ease-of-use and workflow with third party cameras. The DP-V2411, DP-V1711 and DPV-1710 4K Reference Displays update will improve full-screen black level all the way down to .001 nits. This is a major upgrade over the previous specification of .005 nits.

Paid Firmware Updates Details Are as Follows:

The DP-V1711 and DP-V1710 4K Reference Displays paid firmware updates will offer an upgrade license and will raise full-screen peak luminance from 600 to 1000 nits. Also, full-screen peak luminance is now supported by a local dimming algorithm from 300 to 600 nits. The combined updates/upgrades listed here (both paid and free) for these reference displays would completely overhaul the image quality, which would be an impressive 1,000,000:1 full-screen contrast ratio.

To learn more about the firmware updates and their availability, please visit, usa.canon.com/support

