Canon U.S.A. Announces System Integrator Program Opening Doors To A Multitude Of Benefits And New Opportunities

MELVILLE, N.Y., May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Canon U.S.A. Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, today announced the Canon System Integrator Program, a new initiative to establish strategic relationships between Canon and integration providers to facilitate and grow their business opportunities. The program is designed to provide System Integrator members exclusive resources to help better understand and utilize Canon products and technology and promote their brand through education, training, and support.

"System Integrators help clients build-out and upgrade facilities with comprehensive solutions in a wide range of industries. We aim to offer a program that will make it as mutually beneficial as possible for integrators and engineers to work with and implement Canon equipment," said Tatsuro Kano, executive vice president of the Canon U.S.A., Inc. Imaging Technologies and Communications Group. "We are excited to work closely with them and support their efforts as we explore all that we can achieve together."

Authorized Canon System Integrator Program participants will have the opportunity to purchase and implement Canon professional imaging equipment into project designs, job quotes and system architectures with access to specifications, technical data and Canon's industry-leading support infrastructure. Program-member companies will have the ability to purchase Cinema EOS Cameras and Cinema Lenses, Broadcast Lenses, Professional Video Solutions, EOS cameras and EF and RF Lenses, Reference Displays and Projectors.

Additional Canon System Integrator Program benefits include:

Technical Support

Online Technical and Sales Training

Customized Scheduled Workshops

Marketing Support

Access to Demo and Evaluation Samples

Use of Canon Facilities and Staff for Demos and Meetings

To learn more about the Canon System Integrator Program, please visit www.usa.canon.com/systemintegration

