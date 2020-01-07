Canon U.S.A. Awarded Premier Inc. Group Purchasing Agreement

MELVILLE, N.Y., Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Highlighting the company's strong service network and serviceability of its products in the healthcare vertical, Canon U.S.A., a leader in digital imaging solutions, has been awarded a group purchasing agreement with Premier Inc., a leading healthcare improvement company, in the Managed Print Services, devices and accessories categories. Premier members now have access to Canon's full range of award-winning document scanners, multifunction printers (MFPs), digital production printers, software and services. These technologies can help implement data security features and cloud interoperability, as well as transform communications to allow providers to focus on improving the quality of patient care.

"Entering into an agreement with Premier Inc. is a logical, strategic approach for Canon as it is the next step in reinforcing the company's stake in the healthcare industry," said Jamie Bsales, director of solutions and security analysis at Keypoint Intelligence-Buyers Lab (BLI). "As a result of its variety of solutions ranging from hardware, software, security and medical devices that address the multiple pain points healthcare providers encounter, in 2019, Canon was awarded a prestigious BLI PaceSetter award for Healthcare in the Hospital Networks category from the analysts at Keypoint Intelligence for the second consecutive time."

Along with other Canon Group companies, such as Canon Medical Systems and Vital which are Premier contract holders, Canon U.S.A. is committed to offering innovative technologies to the healthcare industry. Through this agreement, Premier members can now look to Canon for a full range of robust digital imaging solutions and high-quality experience backed by the overall value of the Canon brand.

"Receiving Premier's Group Purchasing Agreement in the Managed Print Services, devices and accessories categories is a testament to Canon's technology and award-winning services," said Shinichi Yoshida, executive vice president and general manager, Canon U.S.A., Inc. "This agreement introduces Canon's advanced imaging technology and solutions to healthcare customers, providing them with a cutting-edge line of enterprise products and strong serviceability to help increase overall productivity."

The inclusion of Canon U.S.A., Inc. products and great service network in the Group Purchasing Agreement significantly expands the portfolio of options available to Premier's membership of more than 4,000 U.S. hospitals and health systems, and more than 175,000 other providers and organizations. As a leader in the office imaging marketplace, Canon U.S.A., Inc.'s commitment to technological innovation and cohesive integrations with multiple software providers have the potential to significantly impact how hospitals and healthcare systems approach the next step of their digital transformation.

About Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc., is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $36 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ), ranks third overall in U.S. patents granted in 2018† and is one of Fortune Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies in 2019. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To keep apprised of the latest news from Canon U.S.A., sign up for the Company's RSS news feed by visiting www.usa.canon.com/rss and follow us on Twitter @CanonUSA.

†Based on weekly patent counts issued by United States Patent and Trademark Office.

